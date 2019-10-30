JOBS: Six mining opportunities you can apply for right now

JOBS: Plenty of opportunities available in mining industry

LOOKING for a career change or an opportunity to get your foot in the door?

Well you are in luck.

There is a bonanza of mining jobs available at the moment in the Mackay and Coalfields region across a range of roles.

So here is our handy guide to the top six mining opportunities you can apply for right now:

1. Experienced coal mining operators

Stellar Recruitment are after experienced coal mining operators to join a company that provides specialised large-scale complex coal mining services.

Duties:

An immediate start and competitive hourly rates will be offered to candidates with proven minimum 12 months experience on one or more of the following equipment:

– CAT 789. Komatsu 830

– CAT D10 & D11

– CAT 16

– CAT966

– CATERPILLAR 6060, HITACHI 3600, 5500, LIEBHERR 9400, 995, 996

Skills and experience:

– Minimum 12 months recent coal mining experience

– Standard 11

– Current drivers licence

– Supporting RIIs or Site Authorisations

To apply, click here

2. Underground operator at Aquila

A long term partner of Anglo American, Mastermyne has been awarded a long term development and outbye services contract at its Aquila underground coal mine.

Minimum skills and experience required:

– Underground Coal experience with a focus on development and outbye services works;

– Tickets inc. shuttle car, miner bolter, LHD & driftrunner;

– Current QLD Coal Board Medical;

– Current Standard 11 Statement of Attainment;

– Signed copies of training transcripts and/or authorisations;

– Valid driver’s licence.

To apply, click here

3. Mine site cleaner

This camp site specialist is currently operating numerous sites across the Bowen Basin.

Hays is recruiting for a person to undertake mine site cleaning work including but not limited to, vacuuming, dusting, cleaning offices, showers and toilets. Hays has advised you will need to be physically fit as this position is very fast paced and demanding.

What you will need to succeed:

– Recent mine site cleaning experience

– Current Coal Board Medical

– Current Standard 11

– Current QLD Manual Drivers Licence and your own transport

– Ability to work efficiently both in a team and autonomously

– You will need to be able to pass a pre-employment medical and a current police check

To apply, click here

4. Dump truck operator

WorkPac are currently seeking a skilled and experienced dump truck operators to commence at a mine near Moranbah. You will be working a straight Day/Night 7/7 roster and there is also a bus service available from Mackay.

Duties and responsibilities:

– Operate CAT 793, 797 Trucks

– Pre-start checks on machinery

Skills and experience:

– RII/ Training Transcript – CAT 793, 797 Trucks

– 2 years experience

– Coal Board Medical

– Drivers licence

– Standard 11 or equivalent

– Right to work within Australia

To apply, click here

5. Multi-skilled operator

WorkPac are currently seeking a skilled and experienced multiskilled operators to commence at Newlands Mine near Glenden. You will be working a straight Day/Night 7/7 roster.

Duties and responsibilities:

– Operate CAT 793, 797 Trucks

– Operate D10 or D11 Dozers

– Water Truck or Grader 14 or 16

– Pre-start checks on machinery

Skills and experience:

– RII/ Training Transcript

– 2 Years Experience

– Coal Board Medical

– Drivers Licence

– Standard 11 or equivalent

– Right to work within Australia

To apply, click here

6. Experienced underground coal miners – Bowen Basin

Labour Corporation are seeking enthusiastic, self motivated people to join its team.

They currently have various positions available across the Bowen Basin and are seeking qualified underground personnel in the following positions:

– Electricians

– Diesel Fitters

– Miner Drivers

– Development Operators

To apply, click here