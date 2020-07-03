Jobseekers get leg-up with free service to help find work

(From left) Bowen Gumlu Growers Association president Carl Walker, QITE Harvest Trail Services staff member Danielle James, Harvest Trail Services manager Keely van Wensveen and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox at the opening of the new QITE office on Williams St. Picture: Elyse Wurm

(From left) Bowen Gumlu Growers Association president Carl Walker, QITE Harvest Trail Services staff member Danielle James, Harvest Trail Services manager Keely van Wensveen and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox at the opening of the new QITE office on Williams St. Picture: Elyse Wurm

BOWEN jobseekers now have another opportunity to get a leg up as a new service has been established in town that’s aiming to connect growers with harvest workers.

A Quality Innovation Training and Employment office opened on Williams St this week and will deliver Harvest Trail Services – a free Federal Government funded service for workers looking for employment and growers looking to fill positions.

Harvest Trail Services manager Keely van Wensveen said growers had been lobbying for the service to be set up in town.

It will allow them to find suitable workers without jobseekers going directly out to farms and take away the need for growers to organise their own VISA checks and other requirements, she said.

But a main focus of the office will be linking Bowen residents up with work opportunities.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get more locals into farm work and it’s an easy use service for the farmers to make sure they’ve got the workforce there to use when they need it,” she said.

“Getting locals employment helps the community, it’s not just the one person, the flow-on effect of getting people into work is massive.

“It changes the generational unemployment. You get one person into work and then their kids see it and it makes a big difference in that kid’s mind.”

More stories:

Fijian hospitality: New face behind Bowen bed and breakfast

READY FOR RESUMES: 67+ jobs available in the Whitsundays

Airlie clubs hit out at Premier’s call to sit down

Agriculture is the sole focus, with help available for jobs all the way along the harvest process – from raising the seedlings right through to taking the crop through to the market.

Mrs van Wensveen said now was the ideal time to set up the service as the picking season may have already started for this year, but their services would become even more important as time goes on.

“They (growers) are more concerned for next year than this year with international travel reducing,” she said.

Bowen Gumlu Growers Association agriculture workforce officer Julia Wheway said word of mouth had been the way for growers and harvest workers to find one another previously, but now there would be another option.

“It’s a service that would help them find some structure for growers and for workers coming here,” she said.

“We felt it was a gap in services and we lobbied to have this in Bowen.”

With hundreds of workers travelling to the region each year, Ms Wheway said it could benefit the wider community.

“This will create an opportunity (for workers) to stay longer, if this is a region that is known as an easy place to get work,” she said.

Ms Wheway encouraged growers to get in touch with the QITE office to see the kind of support offered.

Drop into QITE on Monday, Wednesday or Fridays from 8.30am to 4pm at 1/43 Williams St or phone the team on 0413 812 701.