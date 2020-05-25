Jockey rewarded for accepting Queensland challenge

Ipswich winner And Finally, ridden by Andrew Mallyon and trained by Bruce Hill. Picture: Claire Power

TURF CHAT

JOCKEY Andrew Mallyon took advantage of the second consecutive 11 race card on a Sunday at Ipswich, by riding an early winning double.

After moving from Victoria to Queensland late last year for a better work/life balance with his young family, Mallyon hasn’t looked back.

His winning double on Sunday added to an impressive 22% win rate this year. He has further justified the move to the Sunshine State.

His previous career win rate was at 12% over almost 6000 rides so those percentages have taken a major surge up north.

On a clear though chilly day at Ipswich on Sunday, the winning double was with Glory Hunter for trainer Kacy Fogden along with And Finally for Bruce Hill both from the Gold Coast.

Jockey Robbie Fradd also enjoyed a winning double as he guided home Reus for trainer Michael Costa and Dashing Special for Barry Baldwin.

Gold Coast stable Bryan and Daniel Guy were the only trainers to pick up a winning double with Vendidit ridden by Ryan Maloney and Accessory with Mark Du Plessis aboard.

Interrupted Eagle Farm racing return

THERE were no incidents at Ipswich on Sunday for the 11 race card although a day earlier there were two meeting abandonments and one bomb hoax interruption among the three Queensland thoroughbred meetings.

The 10 race card at Dalby was abandoned shortly before the first race due to the state of the track.

The meeting at Emerald was washed out.

At Eagle Farm, where racing was resuming after a two-month break following continued troubles with the track, there was a bomb hoax interruption.

It was six years ago that Ipswich moved from the Friday race club slot to fill in for metropolitan Wednesdays as work commenced on refurbishment of the Eagle Farm track.

The particular race day status of Ipswich has not since been confirmed as troubles have continued in getting the Eagle Farm track right.

On Saturday it was not the track, but rather a bomb hoax which delayed racing for an hour after the second race of the day.

Thankfully the call to the club leading to police intervention was a hoax and racing at Queensland’s most important track Eagle Farm was completed after a one hour delay without further issue.

Thumbs up for Ipswich track

THERE were continued compliments for the refurbished Ipswich racetrack on Sunday as jockeys and trainers alike lauded the racing surface.

The QRIC stewards were also positive in their descriptions of the track as chairman on the day Neil Boyle described the surface as a terrific racing pad, being on the border of soft 5 and good 4.

Boyle believed the Bundamba racing surface was the equal of any in Queensland currently.

He encouraged the Ipswich track staff to “just continue doing what they are doing to prepare such a surface each week”.

The punting public are also giving Ipswich Sunday racing a thumbs up as wagering numbers continue to increase.

The Sunday meeting on May 17 was the largest turnover on a race meeting apart from Ipswich Cup Day for almost two years.

Next meetings

IPSWICH racing is scheduled for Sunday, June 7, then Wednesday June 17, with further programs yet to be determined.