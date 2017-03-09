Joey on the mend after canine attack

SURVIVOR: This three- to four-month-old kangaroo was saved by Fauna Rescue last week.

A THREE-month-old joey is recovering, but not yet out of the danger period after its mother was attacked by a dog in Cannonvale.

The attack, which happened on Altmann Ave on Monday last week, is understood to have killed the mother kangaroo from shock.

The joey (pictured) escaped the brunt of the attack, suffering bruising after falling out of its mothers pouch.

Witnesses called Fauna and Wild Life Rescue to look after the young roo.

Nikki Robertson, who saw the attack, praised Kate Purvis from Fauna Rescue for driving from Conway Beach to Airlie to rescue the the kangaroo.

Ms Purvis said while the rescued male kangaroo was a battler she wanted to be more certain of its survival prospects before naming it.

"He is still with us and doing well but it's hard enough to raise them when they have fur, let alone without,” she said.

"They have to make it through two weeks before we can be confident he will make it because as a premature baby the lungs and liver aren't fully developed.”

The kangaroo is currently on two-hourly feeds.

If he survives, a carer will be required until he is aged between 15-18 months, at which point he can be safely released.

Ms Purvis said anyone who encountered injured wildlife should ensure appropriate steps were taken.

"The most important thing across species is to keep them warm and quiet,” she said.

"The less stress the better so don't feed them anything and call the Fauna Rescue hotline - depending on the age and species of the animal we can advise what to do.”

To contact Fauna Rescue Whitsundays call 4947 3389.