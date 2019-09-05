Jogger calls Jehovah Witnesses 'Satan', smashes trolley

AFTER being greeted by two female Jehovah's Witnesses, a jogging man called them Satan, picked up their trolley and smashed it.

He also smashed a door and window of a cabin, causing $1868.70 in damages.

Raymond John Chitty, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week to two counts of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police were called on April 17 to Bundaberg East Cabin and Tourist Park, where the occupier of one the sites said Chitty had smashed the door and window of a unit.

Chitty had been ranting and appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and had slashed his wrist so was taken to hospital, the court was told.

Ms Marsden said that almost a month later, two Jehovah's Witnesses were setting up with a trolley in Bargara at 6.10am when they saw a man running towards them.

When the two women said hello to Chitty, he responded by calling them Satan, picking up their cart and smashing it.

Ms Marsden said that when police spoke to Chitty about the May 15 incident, he complained the women were "evil".

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Chitty had been intoxicated when he offended and was dealt with in Bundaberg Magistrates Court for other offending on May 15, when he received a two-month suspended sentence for 11 counts.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the wilful damage offences were serious and Chitty had caused substantial damage.

Chitty was given a three- month, wholly suspended sentence with an operational period of 12 months, and ordered to pay $60 and $1868.70 in restitution.