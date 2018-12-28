Menu
Login
John Aloisi has steeped down as Brisbane Roar head coach.
John Aloisi has steeped down as Brisbane Roar head coach.
Soccer

Aloisi steps down as Roar head coach

by Max Sherry
28th Dec 2018 9:40 AM

JOHN Aloisi has stepped down from his position as Brisbane Roar head coach, effective immediately.

The club broke the news of his resignation in a press release on Friday and confirmed Darren Davies will take over as interim boss.

The former Socceroo has held the Roar reins for the past four seasons but the club are currently ninth on the A-League ladder and on a four-game losing streak.

It's been a horror start to the season for the Roar, with Aloisi finally pulling the pin just days before their blockbuster clash with Sydney FC.

Following the decision Aloisi stated, "For the past three and a half years, I have given every minute of my life to make the Brisbane Roar a success."

"Upon reflection of the current situation, I have made the difficult decision to stand down effective immediately as I believe this is in the best interest of the playing group and football club."

"Everybody knows the challenges of the past few years and I'm proud to have made the finals each season, qualified for Asia and have gone within a point of winning the Premiers Plate amid all of that."

More Stories

a-league brisbane roar football john aloisi soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    July in review

    July in review

    News The LNP Member for Whitsunday found himself at the centre of a national and international media storm in an incident later dubbed Bikini Gate.

    • 28th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Driving twice the legal limit

    Driving twice the legal limit

    News Driving twice the legal limit

    Alora and Jaden win RSL awards

    Alora and Jaden win RSL awards

    News Alora and Jaden win RSL awards

    Drug driving leads to lost licence

    Drug driving leads to lost licence

    News Drug driving leads to lost licence

    Local Partners