John Wallace Edwards is accused of murdering his estranged wife, Sharon Margaret Edwards.
John Wallace Edwards is accused of murdering his estranged wife, Sharon Margaret Edwards. Leigh Jensen
DAY ONE: John Edwards murder trial begins in Supreme Court

Kathryn Lewis
28th Oct 2019 1:58 PM
THE man accused of murdering a missing Grafton school teacher faced the Supreme Court today as the trial against him began.

John Wallace Edwards, 62, entered a Coffs Harbour court room dressed in a dark suit, his once-long beard trimmed and long hair pulled back.

Mr Edwards has pleaded not guilty to murdering his estranged wife, Sharon Margaret Edwards, who went missing on March 15, 2015, after spending a night out in the town.

Mr Edwards' gaze went from the prosecution to his defence barrister, Peter O'Connor, in court during a pre-trial hearing ahead of the jury being empanelled.

The jury was expected to be brought in on Wednesday. 

The trial, before Justice Robert Allan Hulme, is expected to run for no less than four to five weeks.

The trial continues before Justice Hulme. 

