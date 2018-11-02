Playboy wife’s heartbreak at gangster death

A GLAMOROUS former Playboy model has been left raise two children by herself after her husband was brutally gunned down in Greece.

Notorious Sydney gangster John Macris, the ex-boyfriend of PR queen Roxy Jacenko, was fatally shot in the chest four times during an ambush in Athens.

The 46-year-old was ambushed and shot multiple times in the chest and stomach, while exiting his car on the winding cliff-side road to his home in Troias St at the Panorama area of Voula, a southern suburb of the Greek capital, according to media reports.

Today his distraught wife, former glamour model and Greek TV host Viktoria Karida, returned to her seaside home after appearing at a Greek Fashion Week event. However she shunned media and refused to comment on the death as she did so.

Viktoria Karida had two children with John Macris. Picture: Instagram

The TV host is well-known in Greece. Picture: Instagram

The former Playboy model snubbed reporters as she returned home. Picture: Instagram

The couple's two children were reportedly inside the house when the killing took place.

As an autopsy is being carried out, police are now investigating whether his death was related to his potential involvement in the drug trade or in organised crime. Authorities say he had run-ins with police in the past, both in Australia and in Greece.

Police say he apparently left his car to take cover but was shot four times with a 9mm handgun and died at the scene.

Police were seeking camera footage for clues to the killing and were conducting ballistics tests on the bullet casings to determine whether the weapon had been used in other crimes.

Police are looking for three gunmen, according to Greek-Australian newspaper Neos Kosmos.

John Macris has reportedly been gunned down in Greece.

He was reportedly shot in the chest in a seaside suburb of Athens, Greek police say.

Macris' father, 82-year-old Stelios, was the first to arrive at the scene of the crime to ask about his son.

Greek media described the younger Macris as a wealthy man, known to police in both Greece and Australia, with the nickname the "Australo".

Members of the Ibrahim family were in 2012 cleared of conspiring to kill Macris, who was believed by some to be linked to the 2009 near-fatal shooting of Fadi Ibrahim. There is no suggestion the Ibrahim family is in any way connected to Macris' shooting.

John’s father Stelios Macris (pictured) was the first to arrive at the scene to ask about his son.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was aware of the incident and was ready to offer consular assistance to any Australian citizens or their families.

The Macris family is known to police. In 2011, Stelios Macris was charged with possessing enough amphetamine oil to make $12.5 million worth of the drug ice.

He was acquitted after his other son, Alex, admitted he had "duped" his father into moving the drugs.

Macris was also known for his on-and-off three-year relationship with Sweaty Betty founder Roxy Jacenko.

Macris previously had an on-and-off three-year relationship with Sweaty Betty founder Roxy Jacenko, which was interrupted when he was jailed for drug supply in 2005.

According to The Daily Telegraph, he was jailed for two years and three months for supplying a commercial quantity of drugs and handling suspected stolen goods.

In Annette Sharp's Blonde Ambition: Roxy Jacenko Unfiltered, it was claimed Macris was married at the time of their relationship, and the relationship was described as "tempestuous".

Jacenko is now married to Oliver Curtis.