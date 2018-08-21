John Oliver eviscerates Australia

JOHN Oliver is renowned for his take-down comedy.

So when Fraser Anning's controversial maiden speech went viral last week, it was only a matter of time before the British TV host weighed in on it.

On his show Last Week Tonight, Oliver roasted Australia over Anning's invoking Nazi Germany in his speech.

"Australian politics this week saw a debut speech in parliament this week that will live long in the memory," he said. "In a speech arguing in favour of a return to a White Australia policy, Anning suggested having a popular vote would be 'the final solution to the immigration problem'.

"That is just not a phrase that you want to throw around for pretty obvious reason," the comedian went on. "It's the same reason we don't name babies Adolf anymore, or have tiny moustaches, or call yoga retreats concentration camps. We could - it'd make sense - but people would be understandably upset."

Comedian John Oliver has roasted Australia over Fraser Anning's controversial maiden speech.

But it was the response of Bob Katter - the head of Anning's party - that really got Oliver fired up.

He replayed various clips of Katter, starting with his immediate response to the speech.

In an interview with reporters that was played on Oliver's show, Katter said the speech was "everything his country should be doing".

"I support everything he said - 1000 per cent," Katter said. "It was a magnificent speech. It was solid gold."

He also claimed the senator had "absolutely no idea" the term was used in Nazi Germany.

"He didn't get to a university to know the significance of all these words," Katter said. "He's smart, but he hasn't read all the history books. He doesn't know what any of this means. And nor will he spend any time finding out."

On this, Oliver said: "First, the speech was not solid gold, and I really hope in Australia you don't have to have gone to university to have heard about the Holocaust.

"If there's no responsibility for the words you use? He doesn't even know what they mean.

"If you give 1000 monkeys 1000 typewriters and one of them wrote "heil Hitler", would you get all angry with him? No, you'd be impressed, that's a 'solid gold' monkey right there."

"Underneath his eccentric personality is the heart of a truly unpleasant human being," the comedian added.

He went on to play a series of old clips of Katter speaking to the media, including one from last year when he called for a ban on Middle Eastern and North African migration.

"I'm not saying all Australians are racist - that would be racist, and I would never say something like that, because I'm not Australian," said Oliver, to laughs from the audience.

"But in fairness to Katter, he's not just racist, he's also homophobic. In 2011, he said gay marriage should be ridiculed, and when Australia legalised it just last year, he tried to laugh it off before doing a hard emotional turn."

He then played another of Katter's most infamous clips in which he was asked for his view on Australia's historic vote in favour of marriage equality.

"I mean, y'know, people are entitled to their sexual proclivities. Let there be a thousand blossoms bloom, as far as I'm concerned," he said brightly, chuckling as he spoke.

In an instant, Katter's face then changed, his tone suddenly furious.

"But I AIN'T spendin' any time on it, because in the mean time, every three months, a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in North Queensland," he spat.

The clip prompted more laughter from Oliver's audience.

Horrified as most Australians were by Anning and Katter's comments last week, it's nice to know the rest of the world can have a laugh at us.

It's not the first time Oliver has devoted a segment to Australian politics.

In February this year, he poked fun at the Barnaby Joyce scandal by pointing out that Mr Joyce had opposed gay marriage in Australia due to his belief in traditional family values.

Last year, he criticised the Australian government's decision to spend $122 million on the same-sex marriage postal vote in the first place.