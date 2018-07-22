Johnny Depp blasted, gives creepy speech

Johnny Depp speaks onstage at the Warner Bros. panel during Comic-Con in San Diego. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

JOHNNY Depp has made an awkward surprise appearance at Comic-Con, giving a creepy speech as fans slammed him for featuring on the same panel as his former wife, Amber Heard.

Depp surprised fans at San Diego's Comic-Con, appearing on the Warner Brothers panel to promote the next instalment of Fantastic Beasts.

It was the first appearance for Depp, in full costume of his character, Gellert Grindewald, since the Rolling Stone's salacious report that painted a sad portrait of the star's life.

Depp's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald co-stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Zoe Kravitz were also on the panel, answering questions, while Mr Depp skipped the Q and A, only showing up to deliver a speech, embodying Grindelwald.

Although some fans were excited to see the actor, others were angered, calling his appearance on the panel "inappropriate" as ex-wife, Amber Heard was on the same panel promoting her upcoming film, Aquaman.

One fan deemed the appearance "unreal and irresponsible".

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp filed for divorce in May 2016. Ms Heard then filed for a restraining order and alleged he was violent with her.

Many fan expressed their concerns with the two being on the same stage, just minutes apart, given the allegations of domestic violence.

It was these allegations of domestic violence that made his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise so controversial.

JK Rowling, author and producer of the films was forced to defend herself for working with Mr Depp.

"When Johnny Depp was cast as Grindelwald, I thought he'd be wonderful in the role. However, around the time of filming his cameo in the first movie, stories had appeared in the press that deeply concerned me and everyone most closely involved in the franchise," her statement read.

JK Rowling then went on to say in light of the allegations, she and director David Yates did consider recasting the role.

Ms Rowling referenced the joint statement made by the former couple, "The agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected."

To which Ms Heard accused Ms Rowling of taking the statement out of context.

Ms Heard said in court filings her ex-husband was abusive to her throughout their 15 months of marriage, alleging Mr Depp threw a mobile phone at her face during an argument and breaking several objects in her apartment.

Ms Heard was awarded a $7 million settlement from the divorce, all of which she donated to charity.

Amber Heard was at Comic-Con to promote her new film, Aquaman, which also stars Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa Nicole Kidman and Patrick Wilson.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald to be released in November this year and Aquaman in December.