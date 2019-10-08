Join contest that helped put Whitsundays game fishing on map

Whitsunday Game Fishing Club's Michael Howes, Ashley Moore and (front) Glenn McHenry will celebrate another year of the The Ben Doolin Builders Whitsunday Light Tackle Game Fishing Tournament.

COMPETING in the very first Whitsunday Game Fish Club tournament back in 1980, passionate member Ashley Moore says Airlie Beach may have changed since then but his love for the sport hasn't wavered at all.

Still a member of the club he helped establish in 1979, Mr Moore will celebrate his 30th year competing in the Ben Doolin Builders Whitsunday Light Tackle Game Fishing Tournament at the end of this month.

Mr Moore said what started with the motivation to prove fishing could be harmonious with the ocean, the Whitsunday tournament remains one of the most popular contests of its kind in Queensland.

"The first one we ever held, it attracted that much attention it blocked the main street in Airlie Beach,” Mr Moore said.

"There was that much interest, the police had to come down.”

The club was founded to unite people with a love of fishing and the tournament created to introduce fishing enthusiasts to a competitive aspect of the sport.

"It was the first one in the area and it really set up the Whitsundays as a game fishing destination,” Mr Moore said.

"Tagging fish wasn't real popular yet and no one had really heard of marlin - this tournament introduced a new aspect of fishing to people in the Whitsundays and people began fishing tuna, mackerel and wahoo.”

Mr Moore said there was nowhere he'd rather be than out on the water in the Whitsundays.

"I absolutely love it on a good day, but no so much when it's blowing 30 notts,” Mr Moore said.

"I love fishing and game fishing in the Whitsundays is the pinnacle.

"Being out there on the water, no two days are ever the same - it's a lovely place to be, no traffic, no crowds, there's no better place.”

The Whitsunday Light Game Fishing Tournament is proving to be popular once again, boasting more than 100 entrants and 30 boats already registered for the four-day event.

"The highlight will be the amount of sail and marlin that's out there, which will make it very exciting - it will be anyone's race,” Mr Moore said.

The tournament will run on October 24 to 27 and nominations close on October 18.

The competition is capped at 35 boats but still open for registration by contacting club secretary Sarah Jeffs at 0409 571 577.