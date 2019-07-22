Joining of forces produces top art

IN CLASS: Proserpine State High School Year 11 visual art in practice students work with Proserpine State School Year 2 students in art classes last term.

PRIMARY and high school students in Proserpine joined forces for art classes last term.

Proserpine State High School Year 11 visual art in practice students were joined by Proserpine State School Year 2 students for an art class that ran over six weeks.

Every Thursday afternoon, Proserpine State School 2KM, 2JK and 2MN classes visited the high school to create a clay pot one lesson and return to decorate their pot in another.

Proserpine State High School art teacher Bhrett Bell said the collaboration required Year 11 students to refine their knowledge and delivery of basic ceramic techniques and skills to the Year 2s.

During the other lessons in the week, Year 11 students worked on their own ceramic vases that explored mass-produced products inspired by artist Rose Eken, Mrs Bell said.

These works will hopefully be used in the Uniting Church flower show later in the year to display some of the flowers that have been grown in gardens around the local community, she said.