Jordan’s psychotic demands for trainer

What kind of trainer can actually keep up with a homicidally competitive Michael Jordan?

Only one as singularly-focused as the greatest basketball player of all time.

Tim Grover was Jordan's trainer for fifteen years. The Chicago Bulls legend was his first client, and the two stayed together until Jordan called it quits in Washington.

"I'll never forget this," Grover told GQ in a recent interview.

"The first day, when we left that meeting, he said, 'You better keep up, you better keep up.'"

Along with Jordan, Grover's clientele has included the likes of Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant, Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Dwyane Wade.

But Jordan was the biggest, and the best of the bunch.

And Grover, who had the same psychotic work ethic as his client, went to ridiculous lengths to get the best out of Jordan.

"A lot of trainers come and in they ask the client, 'How do you feel?' Grover explained. "It's your job to know how the client feels.

"You should have paid attention to how many minutes he played, how physical the game was, whether they won or lost, what kind of mental state this person is after a win, what kind of mental state is he in after a loss?

"Back then … a lot of the games weren't even televised live. So you'd have to stay up late, I'd have to record the games on, and then get up early the next morning and watch them before I could see my client."

"I was as obsessed as he was. I needed to know. Now everyone, you have the Fitbits, that count the person's steps; I would literally write down how many steps he took every single basketball game. I have pieces of paper still now, I would rewind it, watch it again, rewind it, watch it again - 1, 2, 3, 4 - and then (record), 'This is how many steps he took in the first quarter, this is how many steps he took in the second. This is how many he took to the left, this is how many he took to the right, forward, back.'"

"That way I could understand which body part and which angle he used most, which one he used less, and the training programs were totally developed around that methodology."

1998 — Michael Jordan drives off the first tee during the Ameritch Senior Open pro-am.

JORDAN'S CLUBS

Grover paid attention to everything. Not just what happened in the gym or on the court.

The trainer, who followed his athlete on the road, would have to bring Jordan's golf clubs with after Phil Jackson told the star he couldn't take them when the team travelled.

Grover said golf was a way for Jordan to distract himself from his basketball obsession, and it was actually crucial for the star's mental health.

"His mind could literally be off of basketball and the obsession of everybody else around him," Grover said.

"Just by observing things, and by tracking to see if he played golf, what was his mental state afterwards, what was the result of the game? If he ate this, did he score more points, did he score less?

"If he took a nap at 4, and got up at 5:30, if he took a nap at 2 and he got up at 3, what were the outcomes of the game? Every little bit. If he drank a certain glass of wine, whatever, I paid attention to everything and how it related to the end result."

THE BREAKFAST CLUB

"After each game, after each practice, I would ask him (Jordan) one question," Grover said. "I would say, '5 (am), 6 (am), or 7 (am)?'

"And he would either give me a number or he would put up a hand … that's how 'The Breakfast Club' evolved."

Michael Jordan (left), Ron Harper (middle), and Scott Pippen (right).

Grover said Jordan invited Scottie Pippen and Ron Harper to his house to train, and they would work out every morning in the basement. If you worked out, you could eat breakfast upstairs.

"Those guys never missed a workout," Grover said.

The consequences of missing a session were too severe: "If you missed a workout, the tongue lashing, and the trash talking Michael would talk to you at practice that next morning, you're better off making it to the workout and not having to hear his mouth than to show up to practice knowing you missed the workout."

ONE OF A KIND

The pair worked together for a wildly successful decade-and-a-half. But despite his contribution, Grover believes Jordan's greatness was an inevitability.

"Whether I worked with Michael or not, he was still going to be the greatest basketball player ever," Grover admitted.

Jordan didn't lose much - going six for six in the NBA Finals - but had a unique perspective on defeat nevertheless.

"Every loss was a learning experience, it was an education thing," Grover said.

"He didn't beat himself up over it. Michael's got this great statement, he goes: 'I never lost a game, I just ran out of time.'"

Originally published as Jordan's psychotic demands for trainer