Journalist jailed for hitting cyclist on test drive

A JOURNALIST who hit a cyclist while test driving a supercar worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in Sydney's north has been sentenced to jail. Amelia Hungerford was granted conditional bail and will appeal the sentence.

Amelia Hungerford pleaded guilty in the Downing Centre Local Court and was sentenced to 12 months behind bars after hitting the cyclist in Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park while test driving the McLaren.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm over the incident on May 9, 2018.

McLaren had invited journalists to test drive the luxury brand's new Sports Series vehicles, which attract massive prices upwards of $250,000.

But during the test drive Hungerford smashed into the cyclist, a man in his 50s, causing him to suffer serious facial and leg injuries.

Hungerford, who previously worked as a lifestyle journalist, escaped uninjured.

Police later charged her before she was sentenced last week.

A press release from McLaren had outlined how journalists were invited to breakfast at an exclusive hotel in Woolloomooloo before driving to Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park for the media event.

"You will be required to complete handover forms detailing insurance and excess before you begin your drive," it reads.

"Please note, in order to maximise your drive time in our Sport Series range, the event will conclude at the end of the drive at midday."

Hungerford will be eligible to be released on parole on January 24 next year.