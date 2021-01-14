Joyful Bowen business shutting up shop after 40 great years

Bowen Toyworld owner Sue Mawhirt (right) is preparing to close the doors of the longstanding store. She’s pictured here with Bowen Neighbourhood Centre co-ordinator Stephanie Cora, Bowen Salvation Army store manager Kerry Coe. Picture: Jordan Gilliland

After more than 40 years putting smiles of pure joy on children’s faces, Bowen Toyworld is a couple of weeks away from closing its doors for the final time.

However, there is still time for a last-minute buyer to snap up the joyful business before it shuts at the end of the month.

Owner Sue Mawhirt bought Bowen Toyworld 17 years ago, but said it had been running under different owners for well over four decades.

Having grown up around her family’s retail business, she wanted to take on the challenge of running her own venture.

Bowen Toyworld seemed like a fun way to realise that ambition and Mrs Mawhirt said she loved seeing the excitement on children’s faces.

“It’s like Christmas every day when the stock is coming in,” Mrs Mawhirt said.

“Even kids from some other towns, they’d come in and be so excited and running around and it would be pure joy.

“A lot of adults come in for a chat and a little bit of a social outing.

“The last few years you notice the kids that used to be kids, now they’re bringing their own children.”

The past 17 years have not been without challenges for Mrs Mawhirt.

She said one of the most significant impacts came from Whitsunday Regional Council closing part of Herbert St for three months in 2019 for revamp works in the lead-up to Christmas.

Cyclone Debbie also caused damage and power outages in 2017, while flooding in Townsville also trickled damage down to the Bowen business.

But Mrs Mawhirt said the biggest impact of all had come from online shopping as the next generation seemed more inclined to buy items digitally rather than visiting stores.

“What they don’t realise is that it does cause businesses to not be viable, especially in a small town,” Mrs Mawhirt said.

“It’s a chain reaction. It makes it harder for other shops because it encourages people to go out of town.

“It can discourage people from moving to town.

“It’s taken such a chunk of the customer base away.”

Despite the challenges, Mrs Mawhirt said the business still held potential for interested buyers and believed they would need to be in touch with the toys children were interested in.

“Somebody who is young and enthusiastic and can do social media and push to the young people and encourage people who are shopping town,” Mrs Mawhirt said.

“Somebody could make a go of it.”

The business is listed for sale with McCrae Property Group for $25,000 and Mrs Mawhirt said she was also taking inquiries.

In the meantime, a massive sale is under way at the store because everything must go before the doors close.

Mrs Mawhirt said there were still bikes, a couple of trampolines, a swing set, lots of scooters and other toys up for grabs.

She thanked her loyal customers for their support over the years.

“I’m going to miss our lovely customers and staff, that’s the main thing,” she said.

“A lot of them are more like friends than customers, we get our regulars who come in for a chat.”

Mrs Mawhirt is planning to take a break before moving into a different position, but will stay in Bowen.

The Bowen Toyworld sale is running at the store, located at 38 Herbert St, Bowen.