A truck crashed on the Bruce Highway, south of Rollingstone, on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Crime

JT helps injured in stolen car chaos

by JACOB MILEY
30th Dec 2019 6:30 PM
A MAN is on the run after fleeing a stolen car that smashed into a truck, north of Townsville.

Townsville Police Senior Constable Brett Paganoni said the Holden Colorado veered onto the wrong side of the Bruce Highway and collided with a truck.

Debris from the vehicles could be seen across the road. The Holden Colorado crashed into a water pipe, moving the concrete pillars.

 

A Holden Colorado crashed on the Bruce Highway south of Rollingstone on Monday, December 30, 2019.
The vehicle was reported stolen from Cairns on December 28.

Sen-Constable Paganoni said property believed to be of interest, had been removed from the vehicle.

A driver, a man in his 20s with a rats tail and face tattoos, is believed to have fled on foot towards Townsville.

Blood was found on clothing in the vehicle, police said.

Cowboys' great Johnathan Thurston provided assistance at the scene.

"He's pulled up, I believe he may know the driver of the truck," Sen-Constable Paganoni said.

He said Thurston arrived at the crash after it happened and was talking to the people involved.

Two occupants of the truck were taken to Townsville University Hospital with minor injuries.

