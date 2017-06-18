22°
Jubes IGA digs deep for sailors

Peter Carruthers | 18th Jun 2017 11:00 AM
DONATION: Belynda Martin and Shane Kinneally of the Jubilee Pocket IGA make a donation to Sailability Whitsunday.
DONATION: Belynda Martin and Shane Kinneally of the Jubilee Pocket IGA make a donation to Sailability Whitsunday.

THE team from Jubilee Pocket IGA has come out in support of the Whitsunday Sailability organisation.

Belynda Martin and Shane Kinneally were on hand at the weekly Sailability meet on Tuesday to hand over a cheque for $400.

For three years the IGA has also been a regular donator of sausages for the post-sail barbecue at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

"We think Sailability does a great job and have a great lot of supporters in their volunteers and we thought we would get behind them and support them as well,” Mr Kinneally said.

Whitsunday Sailability president Adrian Pelt said the money would be put towards the maintenance of the Sailability fleet.

"It's an ongoing thing with these boats. I could not tell you how much we spend each year maintaining the boats,” he said.

The club is also looking at fitting all boats with handheld radios.

"The observer boat has a radio, the safety boat has a radio and we have a radio here. What we want to do is get a radio for all the boats so we are always in communication with each other.”

Mr Pelt said he was very grateful to the Jubilee Pocket IGA.

"There are people giving a small amount, which keeps us going,” he said.

Mr Pelt said Sailability was an initiative designed tohelp share the joy of sailing with disadvantaged people throughout the Whitsunday community, including the mentally andphysically disabled andthe socially disadvantaged.

