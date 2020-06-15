Jubilee Pocket burglar leaves ‘mess’ in their wake

AN OPPORTUNISTIC burglar has taken a page out of Goldilocks book and found food and a bed that was just right for them, leaving a mess in their wake.

Police said sometime between May 30 and June 13 an offender has gained entry to a home on Armada Crescent, Jubilee Pocket, through a rear window.

The lounge room, kitchen, dining room, main bedroom, bathroom and office areas were all searched extensively, leaving nothing short of a mess according to police.

Much like Goldilocks, the intruder appears to have accessed food and slept in the bed multiple times leaving it dishevelled.

Police said nothing appears to have been stolen at the current time.

Anyone who may have information about the offence is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.