Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for information regarding a Jubilee Pocket burglar
Police are appealing for information regarding a Jubilee Pocket burglar
Crime

Jubilee Pocket burglar leaves ‘mess’ in their wake

Jordan Gilliland
15th Jun 2020 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN OPPORTUNISTIC burglar has taken a page out of Goldilocks book and found food and a bed that was just right for them, leaving a mess in their wake.

Police said sometime between May 30 and June 13 an offender has gained entry to a home on Armada Crescent, Jubilee Pocket, through a rear window.

The lounge room, kitchen, dining room, main bedroom, bathroom and office areas were all searched extensively, leaving nothing short of a mess according to police.

Much like Goldilocks, the intruder appears to have accessed food and slept in the bed multiple times leaving it dishevelled.

Police said nothing appears to have been stolen at the current time.

Anyone who may have information about the offence is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

bowen crime buglary jubilee pocket crime whitsunday crimes whitsunday police wrap
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Secret diary holds key to possible perjury charge

        premium_icon Secret diary holds key to possible perjury charge

        News Hidden in Rachel Antonio’s bedroom was a diary she hadn’t wanted her parents to read. But they would read it, as they sought answers her disappearance in 1998.

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk updates state on coronavirus

        Police reveal what could have caused tragic fatal crash

        premium_icon Police reveal what could have caused tragic fatal crash

        News Speed, alcohol and failing to wear a seatbelt could have contributed fatal crash