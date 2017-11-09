Jubilee Pocket man arrested on pay-wave fraud charges

A FORTY ONE-year-old Jubilee Pocket man has been served with a notice to appear for offences of dishonestly after Whitsunday police were contacted regarding suspicious pay-wave transactions on November 8.

It's alleged that the 41-year-old man found a lost mobile phone which had a bank card kept in a storage pocket. The mobile phone was allegedly discarded and the bank card was retained. At about 2:45am on November 8 the man has entered a store on Shute Harbour Road in Airlie Beach and has allegedly used the stolen bank card to make a fraudulent pay-wave transaction.

As a result, Whitsunday police were contacted and the incident reported.

It's alleged that during police patrols the suspect was located and found to have one of the fraudulently purchased items in his possession.

After being interviewed by police he has been served with a notice to appear for stealing and also a fraud related offence.

He will appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on November 27 to have the matter heard.

The Mackay district crime prevention office and members of the Mackay Northern Beaches Neighbourhood Watch Group can provide small public notice's for the benefit of customers (and the business) in an effort to reduce incidents of pay-wave fraud.