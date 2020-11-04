Jubilee Pocket man follows cops to station, punches intercom

A Jubilee Pocket man punched the intercom at the Whitsunday Police Station. Picture: File

A Jubilee Pocket man punched the intercom at the Whitsunday Police Station. Picture: File

A JUBILEE Pocket man caught trespassing followed police back to the station where he punched the intercom and yelled at officers.

Whitsunday police were called to a house in Airlie Beach about 7.15am on November 1.

Officers found a 30-year-old Jubilee Pocket man at the house and issued him with an infringement notice for trespassing.

After police left, the man made his own way to the Whitsunday Police station where he punched the intercom.

He then used what Whitsunday Police Sergeant Gary Hiles alleged was “obscene language” toward police while standing in front of the station.

The Jubilee Pocket man was issued with an infringement notice for public nuisance.

More from Whitsunday Police

During patrols of the Safe Night Precinct, Whitsunday Police were alerted to a 26-year-old man from Yallingup who was allegedly swearing and gesturing his middle finger towards people.

The man was arrested for public nuisance and issued a banning notice, and will appear before the Proserpine Magistrates Court.

More stories

Bowen to receive vital support with new suicide network

Cocaine kingpin ‘acted like middleman’ in yacht sale

UNPACKED: How $1.1b development will unfold

Police pulled over a blue Nissan on Shute Harbour Rd near Cannonvale for a breath test about 4.15am on October 28.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Surfers Paradise, allegedly returned a reading of 0.113 per cent.

He was charged and issued with a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

Police intercepted a silver Honda on Shingley Dve in Airlie Beach about 12.25am on October 30.

The 46-year-old Narangba man driving the car allegedly returned a breath test reading of 0.134 per cent.

He was charged and issued with a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court.