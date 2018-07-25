Jubilee Tavern turns 20 with $20,000 giveaway

AT THE BAR: Heidi Brewster is celebrating 20 years at Jubilee Tavern.

AT THE BAR: Heidi Brewster is celebrating 20 years at Jubilee Tavern. CONTRIBUTED

JUBILEE Tavern is turning 20 and what better way to celebrate than to go into the running to win $5000 cash.

In honour of reaching 20 years, Jubilee Tavern will be giving away $20,000 across four monthly draws from July to October.

Members will need to swipe their members' card at the kiosk between now and the final draw on October 28 to enter.

Live entertainment will be provided by acoustic trio The Fox at draw 1 on July 29 and draw 3 on September 23 and by blue grass, hip hop band the Savidas at draw 2 on August 26.

Barmaid Heidi Brewster is also reaching her 20-year milestone at Jubilee Tavern having started in her role on September 1, 1998.

Ms Brewster said the family-friendly atmosphere at Jubilee Tavern is something that has kept her on board, along with the rest of the community.

"I've enjoyed the local clientele over the years and made many long-lasting friends,” she said.

"If I can make someone laugh and smile daily, I've done my job.”

Members must be present on the day to win. More information can be found on the Jubilee Tavern Facebook page.