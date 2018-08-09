Judge lashes dad's conduct

"YOUR actions are an absolute disgrace and betray everything it means to be a father,” Magistrate Simon Young told a Jubilee Pocket father who abused his family on Monday.

The 26-year-old, who cannot be identified to protect the victims, was so intoxicated and high he did not remember choking, hitting and biting his children and partner which landed him in Proserpine Magistrate Court.

The man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence protection order on Monday and sobbed uncontrollably when the police prosecutor read out the events which followed after he took an MDMA pill while drinking to excess before his partner's birthday party around 12pm last Sunday.

Senior Constable Hannah Beard said by the time the party started the man could not walk and was falling over, by 6pm when guests had left he went to lie down for about 20 minutes.

His partner found him with his four-year-old daughter in a leg lock around her head.

"She was screaming let me go and her face was red,” Snr Con Beard said.

When the partner freed the girl, she found him in their other daughter's room where the man had the five-year-old's cheek also in a headlock.

"(The girl) was crying and holding her face, the defendant had bitten her on the right side of her face,” Snr Cons Beard said.

"He then picked up his son, who is three years of age, and threw him into his bedroom. The boy was crying and saying 'Daddy hurt me'.”

After going back to bed the man entered the kitchen, punched trays of food before picking up a chopping board and hit his four-year-old daughter on the head with it.

"He put his daughter on the floor and pushed the lounge across the room, squashing her between the lounge and the entertaining cabinet.”

The removalist by trade punched a hole in the wall and went behind his partner to put her in a head lock.

His partner escaped him and ran outside to the neighbours' house to use their phone to call police.

"When police spoke to the defendant he said he couldn't remember anything, he was sorry and concerned about getting to work in the morning,” Snr Cons Beard said.

Four years ago he was charged with an assault causing bodily harm.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said the defendant had been with his partner for seven years and engaged for five years.

"Defendant is the sole income provider for the family,” Ms Smith said.

"He has no explanation for his behaviour other than to say things got completely out of hand.” Magistrate Young said the while the behaviour towards the children was absolutely appalling, he could not sentence the man based on his actions towards them as they were not named on the protection order and therefore not the subject of the charge.

The man received six months imprisonment, suspended for two years after serving one month with convictions recorded.

He will be released from jail on September 6. The protection order was varied to include the children.