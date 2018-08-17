Menu
Judge orders Angelina Jolie must give Brad Pitt more visitation rights. Picture: Getty
Ange’s big blow in Pitt divorce

by New York Post
17th Aug 2018 5:17 AM

A JUDGE has reportedly ordered that Angelina Jolie must allow soon-to-be-ex-husband Brad Pitt more visitation with their six kids before the court will sign off on a permanent arrangement.

According entertainment publication the Blast, Jolie has had to agree to give Pitt four hours of custody every other day on school days, and 12 hours every other day on non-school days, the New York Post reports.

It's the latest in an increasingly testy divorce, particurly when it comes to custody.

Just last week in a filing to the Los Angeles Superior Court, the Maleficent actress accused Pitt of being an alleged "deadbeat dad," having paid "no meaningful child support since separation" in 2016.

Pitt then fired back in legal papers that he had in fact loaned Jolie $8 million to buy her new home and paid out $1.3 million in bills for her and their kids.

But a new lawyer for the actress, Samantha Bley DeJean, shot back in a statement, saying: "A loan is not … child support, and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate."

Their next court date is set for 21 August, according to the Blast.

Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.

