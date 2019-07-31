Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Charleville man has been slapped with a fine and some scathing comments from the Magistrate after facing court for animal abuse.
A Charleville man has been slapped with a fine and some scathing comments from the Magistrate after facing court for animal abuse. Ebony Graveur

Buy Now
News

Mobile phone captures animal abuse: 'You're a stupid man'

Jorja McDonnell
by
31st Jul 2019 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAMNING footage from a mobile phone landed an animal abuser in the Charleville Magistrates Court on Monday where he plead guilty to one count of animal cruelty .

The 28-year-old local man, Zack Allan Kinivan, was caught on camera on June 25 dragging his Bull Arab-cross dog by the collar and hitting it across the nose before locking it in a covered shelter.

In court, his legal representative argued Mr Kinivan was trying to correct the animal's behaviour after the dog had pulled clothes from a clothesline.

"Imagine if Mr Kinivan was flogged every time he didn't obey," Magistrate James Blanch said.

The magistrate noted Mr Kinivan had a history of violence, mostly directed towards other people.

At the time of his court appearance, Mr Kinivan was already on parole after spending time in jail for assault.

"You are a very stupid man," Magistrate Blanch said.

"I thought you would have been trying to keep your nose clean."

In the animal cruelty case, a Biosecurity officer from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries had filmed the incident and reported the defendant to police.

Magistrate Blanch ordered Mr Kinivan to pay a $2500 fine and a conviction was recorded.

"This has been an expensive episode for being an idiot," Magistrate Blanch said.

animal abuse charleville charleville magistrates court crime

Top Stories

    Tasered and running from the law

    premium_icon Tasered and running from the law

    Crime A Proserpine man trying to run from the law will spend time behind bars after it ultimately caught up with him.

    LAST CHANCE: Development application given sixth extension

    premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Development application given sixth extension

    Business Residential development given its final application extension.

    Offering guests the warmest of welcomes

    premium_icon Offering guests the warmest of welcomes

    Community Kaylene, who lives with intellectual disability, is an ambassador.

    • 31st Jul 2019 11:58 AM
    Fete dazzles with its fundraising efforts

    premium_icon Fete dazzles with its fundraising efforts

    News More than 1000 people attend Cannonvale event.