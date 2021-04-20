Judiciary fight: NRL’s Latrell double standards exposed

These are the damning images that South Sydney will put forward in its defence of star fullback Latrell Mitchell at the NRL’s match review committee.

Ahead of what is expected to be an explosive and marathon evening at the judiciary, the Rabbitohs have released pics of three incidents from last weekend's games that they believe highlight glaring inconsistencies in the match review process.

With Mitchell facing four weeks on the sidelines after copping three separate charges, at best he will escape with a one match ban if he can get his grade two dangerous contact charge for the tackle on Wests Tigers David Nofoaluma downgraded.

Latrell Mitchell is facing four weeks on the sidelines. Picture: Phil Hillyard

It is fair to say the Rabbitohs are stunned at the fact Mitchell and the Sydney Roosters' Victor Radley were both slapped with grade two charges for their respective tackles on Nofoaluma and Cameron Munster that resulted in no injury.

Yet that was the same grading handed out to Melbourne Felise Kaufusi for his sickening elbow on Parramatta's Ryan Matterson, who has still not returned from concussion issues since that round two clash.

But Souths are also seething at the fact Mitchell copped a charge for his knee slide into the lower legs and feet of Tigers' Luke Garner while almost identical incidents over the weekend were not charged.

Mitch Barnett wasn’t sanctioned for this.

Jonus Pearson slammed into Tom Trbojevic.

While Latrell received a grade one dangerous contact, for which he is being fined $1600, Newcastle's Mitch Barnett and Gold Coast's Jonus Pearson were not sanctioned for similar incidents for using knees. In Barnett's case, the image shows his knees heading towards the head of Cronulla's Briton Nikora.

And the third incident is where Pearson comes in late on Tom Trbojevic after a try, hitting him with his knees and body.

Pearson was not charged for this.

Souths are asking how the NRL match review committee missed these other two incidents, which they claim appear even more serious, yet Mitchell was charged for his.

Latrell Mitchell will bring the receipts to his judiciary fight.

The Rabbitohs believe this goes to the core of frustrations that have engulfed the game this season relating to what many believe are double standards in the NRL's judiciary process.

While there has been great debate about what constitutes a sin bin and send off and what doesn't when it comes to the match review process, everything is viewed in hindsight and incidents are watched over and over in slow motion and frame by frame.

Which is why the Rabbitohs cannot fathom why Mitchell has been charged and others have escaped.

Originally published as Judiciary fight: NRL's Latrell double standards exposed