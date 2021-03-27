Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Julia Roberts and family caught up in flood emergency in Hawkesbury region
Julia Roberts and family caught up in flood emergency in Hawkesbury region
Celebrity

Julia Roberts’ caught in NSW flood emergency

by Amy Harris
27th Mar 2021 7:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Oscar winner Julia Roberts almost found herself the star of a real-life disaster movie last week as the actor and her family hunkered down in the Hawkesbury region after being trapped by floodwaters.

It's understood Roberts, 53, her husband Danny Moder, 52, and their children - twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 16, and Henry, 13 - were put on "evacuation standby" at their luxurious five-bedroom estate in the Hawkesbury region after flood ­waters threatened to cut off all roads to the sprawling property.

 

Roberts, who arrived in Australia via private jet earlier this month for what is believed to be a year-long working stay, is said to have never been in "any direct danger" and that their evacuation would have been more of a "precautionary measure".

"Their accommodation is on very high ground so there was no major threat," an insider told The Saturday Telegraph.

"It was more about being aware that roads in and out were to be cut off temporarily."

The luxury estate is set on high ground, so Roberts and her family did not need to evacuate.
The luxury estate is set on high ground, so Roberts and her family did not need to evacuate.

 

The stunning property has views of surrounding bushland.
The stunning property has views of surrounding bushland.

It's understood that despite the disaster threat, the Moder clan opted to remain at their lavish residence, which served as both their quarantine base and will remain their ongoing home-away-from-home for the ­immediate future.

Set on 57ha, the ultra-private property is a celebrity favourite because it can't been seen or accessed from any public roads and is well hidden high in the hills of northwest Sydney.

The five-bedroom retreat comes with its own private chef.
The five-bedroom retreat comes with its own private chef.

 

Guests can enjoy a dip in the infinity pool.
Guests can enjoy a dip in the infinity pool.

 

It even boasts a "designer moat" around the property, as well as Lotus-filled lakes, an infinity pool, wine cellar and in-house private chef.

Roberts is in Sydney to film the new political thriller Gaslit, alongside fellow American actor Sean Penn, 60.

She is expected to relocate north to Queensland later this year when she begins shooting the rom com Ticket To Paradise, with George Clooney.

Meanwhile, the clean-up in the Hawkesbury is now well under way as floodwaters finally began receding on Friday.

Originally published as Julia Roberts' caught in NSW flood emergency

More Stories

celebrity entertainment flooding julia roberts nsw weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday businesses to be hardest hit when JobKeeper ends

        Premium Content Whitsunday businesses to be hardest hit when JobKeeper ends

        Business The looming end of the welfare program has brought to light the businesses that are tracking well and those still doing it incredibly tough.

        ‘Cruel’: MP wants JobKeeper extended for Mackay Whitsundays

        Premium Content ‘Cruel’: MP wants JobKeeper extended for Mackay Whitsundays

        Travel She has appealed to Dawson MP George Christensen to reconsider the decision to end...

        15 years of memories: From dog food rush to Debbie

        Premium Content 15 years of memories: From dog food rush to Debbie

        Business A major Airlie department store is preparing to celebrate a special birthday so a...

        ‘Maybe now’s the time to buy before everybody catches on’

        Premium Content ‘Maybe now’s the time to buy before everybody catches on’

        Property With $2.5bn of development poised for 2021, the Mackay and Whitsundays have...