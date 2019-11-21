Iconic actor Julie Andrews recalls 1979 ‘orgy scene’

The Sound of Music actress Julie Andrews was fascinated by an orgy scene her husband directed in 1979.

Julie Andrews has seen many things in her long career in movies.

One moment, in particular, that really stands out to the 84-year-old was when she watched a fake orgy scene while making her 1979 film 10 with Blake Edwards, who is her husband and was directing the movie.

She told Ellen DeGeneres while appearing on her talk show Wednesday that Edwards actually asked her to watch the scene for her opinion.

"There was one party that was actually manufactured for the movie 10. I think my character in 10 had to look through a telescope and see that my boyfriend, the sweet Dudley Moore, was, in fact, invading a neighbour's house where they were having an orgy," Andrews explained.

Andrews recalls working in Hollywood in the 70s – years after The Sound of Music. Picture: Supplied.

"There was a day when Blake was shooting the orgy and he said, 'Julie, you just got to come on over here. It is an unbelievable sight.' So I went dashing over, of course, I did," she said.

"I walked in and everyone was stark naked and lying around, very happily and casually, treating it totally normally," the Mary Poppins star recalled.

We can imagine the set of the orgy scene was very different from Mary Poppins. Picture: Supplied.

"And there was sweet Dudley in the middle of it all and he wasn't very, very tall (he was reportedly 5' 3"). Blake put him between two enormously statuesque ladies and so he was completely naked and these two ladies were naked, but their bums were up here and little Dudley's was down there. So sweet," she continued.

Julie Andrews said her co-star Dudley Moore looked ‘adorable’ in the scene. Picture: Supplied.

"It was more adorable than anything else because Dudley was so adorable," Andrews joked.

The English actress and singer was promoting her new memoir Home Work, in which she reflects on her early years in Hollywood, making The Sound of Music, and balancing a career and family life.

