July in review

RUNNING FESTIVAL: The 2km kids' dash at the 2018 Airlie Beach Running Festival about to get underway.

JULY 4: THE Whitsunday region is in the mix as a possible venue to host a stage of the Australian Rally Championships next year.

The Confederation of Australian Motorsport (CAMS) has expressed interest in bringing the national event to the region as a follow-on to the Queensland Championships which will pass through the Whitsundays later this year.

JULY 5: WHITSUNDAYS toddler Mia Depuit is in the fight of her life.

The one-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of aggressive cancer last week and flown to Brisbane for immediate treatment at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

JULY 5: A MESSAGE in a bottle has washed up on Long Island after floating for years and travelling thousands of kilometres.

The bottle was found after being dropped in the ocean in the South Pacific.

It travelled for 793 days and more than 6000 kilometres before washing ashore.

JULY 5: A WHITSUNDAYS vet nurse crowned Miss Townsville 2018 says she wants to use her title to promote the region.

Lara Mitton was awarded the title on Monday night after three days of judging at the Townsville Show.

CROWNING GLORY: Airlie Beach veterinary nurse Lara Mitton was announced as Miss Townsville 2018. Alix Sweeney

JULY 6: A LAWYER with 42 years of local experience has raised concerns about the mounting congestion at Proserpine Courthouse.

John Ryan, a lawyer with Whitsunday Law, told the Whitsunday Coast Guardian problems of overcrowding had become worse.

JULY 11: AFTER opening the door to more than 1000 men and women from the armed forces last month, plans are underway for Bowen to host more large scale military exercises.

Troops from Army, Navy and Air Force stormed the shores of Kings Beach in June as part of the Australian Military's Operation Explorer.

It was the largest amphibious exercise in 2018.

After the success of operation Sea Explorer last month Bowen could be set to host more large scale military exercises. Kyle Evans

JULY 12: WHITSUNDAYS Island Whitehaven Beach has been named by TravelSupermarket as the most Instagram-worthy beach in the world.

Whitehaven Beach beat off competition from Cayo Coco in Cuba and Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic who ranked fourth and fifth respectively in popularity.

JULY 12: ACCORDING to the LNP Member for Whitsunday, July 5 is a day we all ought to be celebrating: International Bikini Day.

Last Friday Jason Costigan got among the people in his electorate by taking a stroll along the Airlie Beach foreshore and snapped a couple of quick photos with a pair of young travellers from the UK and the Netherlands.

He could never have guessed what would happen next in an incident now being referred to as Bikini Gate.

BIKINI GATE: Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan celebrating International Bikini Day with young travellers in Airlie Beach.

JULY 13: THE Proserpine Council Chambers have become the site of a new natural disaster management centre and innovation hub after the Federal Government pledged $3.6 million towards the project this week.

Federal Member for Dawson, George Christensen and Mayor Andrew Willcox announced the funding outside the damaged council chambers on Tuesday, which will be demolished to make way for the centre.

JULY 13: IN THE early hours of last Friday morning, 2km south of Proserpine, the Bruce Highway was the scene of a tragic turn of events.

An 80-year-old man died following a second traffic crash in the chaos of the initial crash.

JULY 18: A NEW business case for a Catalina Flying Boat Museum and Information Centre may see Bowen become the front and centre of a major tourist attraction in the Whitsundays.

The Coral Sea Catalina Group has partnered with Brisbane-based consultant group Tourism Partners to come up with a concept to install a multimillion-dollar facility to house a Catalina aircraft at the Bowen Airport.

POTENTIAL LIFTOFF: Coral Sea Catalina Group partnered with Brisbane-based consultant group Tourism Partners to install a multimillion-dollar facility to house a Catalina aircraft at Bowen Airport. Simon Bullard

JULY 19: NEW flights offered by Virgin Australia could boost passenger numbers to the Whitsundays by 54,000 a year.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox and CEO Barry Omundson recently joined Whitsunday Coast Airport

general manager Brian Joiner to initiate rounds of talks with all airlines to boost passenger numbers.

JULY 19: A FORMER Australian Navy vessel has been refloated from her rocky resting place on Whitsunday Island where

she became stuck in the immediate wake of Cyclone Debbie in March last year.

Sixteen months after the Category 4 storm tore through the Whitsundays, the 30-metre MV Banks was towed off the rocks at Cid

Harbour last Thursday night by local marine salvage operator Coral Coast Oceaneering.

RESURRECTION: Preparations were made to re-float the stricken former Australian Navy vessel the MV Banks.

JULY 20: PROSERPINE is a town renowned for its community spirit.

The latest example of that is where cane growers and rural suppliers have joined forces to donate more than $50,000 towards rebuilding the Proserpine Show Pavilion.

Tropical Cyclone Debbie decimated the 80-year-old pavilion and a number of other facilities at the Proserpine Showgrounds in March last year.

JULY 26: SOME wore sun visors, a crazy few wore tutus, most wore sunscreen, but every single one of them wore runners at the annual Airlie Beach Running Festival last Sunday.

Overnight the Port of Airlie precinct came alive to the sounds of trainers hitting the tarmac and the technicolour kaleidoscope

which is the premier running event on the Whitsunday athletics calendar.

A final rush of late entrants on Saturday, as predicted, boosted entries to 404 made up of 18 marathons runners, 105 half marathon,

27 half marathon relay entrants, 88 10km, 68 5km, four corporate challenge teams, 63 2km child runners and 23 1km fun runners.