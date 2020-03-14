JUMP FOR JOY: Donation to better equip Whitsunday rescue

JUMPING JOEY: Wallabies who were rescued in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie by Fauna Rescue Whitsundays. From L-R Lolly the Agile Wallaby, Pepper the Whiptail Wallaby and Charlie the Swamp Wallaby. Photo Lachie Millard.

JUMPING JOEY: Wallabies who were rescued in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie by Fauna Rescue Whitsundays. From L-R Lolly the Agile Wallaby, Pepper the Whiptail Wallaby and Charlie the Swamp Wallaby. Photo Lachie Millard.

A WHITSUNDAY animal rescue group will be better equipped to assist the local area after a $30,000 injection into the organisation.

Fauna Rescue Whitsundays has been boosted by a recent partnership with Stanmore Coal, as part of a three-year partnership to protect native wildlife.

As a non-profit, voluntary group dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of sick, injured and orphaned native wildlife, Fauna Rescue Whitsundays President Jacqui Webb welcomed the commitment with open arms.

“As a not-for-profit, we rely entirely on donations, fundraising, membership fees and community grants to run and maintain Fauna Rescue Whitsundays,” she said.

“This three-year partnership with Stanmore is incredibly valuable for us.”

The funding will go towards assisting the costs involved with Fauna Rescue Whitsundays’ 24-hour hotline, food, housing, medicine and veterinary bills for injured wildlife.

Funding will also be used in education and training programs for wildlife carers, schools and local community groups

Interim Chief Executive Officer Jon Romcke said Stanmore Coal was pleased to support the vital rescue service.

“Not-for-profit volunteer organisations like Fauna Rescue Whitsundays are the heart and soul of our regional communities,” he said.

There has never been a more crucial time to back our local wildlife groups, particularly following the devastating bushfire season that has affected wildlife in the southern areas of Australia.

“We’re looking forward to supporting Fauna Rescue Whitsundays over the next three years as part of our commitment to making a difference in our community and assisting the preservation of native Australian species.”

Fauna Rescue Whitsundays rescues between 400 and 1,000 animals each year including koalas, possums and gliders, kangaroos, birds, echidnas and reptiles.

For more information on Fauna Rescue Whitsundays, including how to donate and volunteer, click here.