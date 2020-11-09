Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
‘It really took off‘: Jumping castle with kids sent flying into air
‘It really took off‘: Jumping castle with kids sent flying into air
News

Jumping castle with kids inside sent flying into the air

by Georgia Clark
9th Nov 2020 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A jumping castle with children inside took off seven metres into the air and left two kids with injuries in a freak accident at a family gathering that's been described as a "terrifying experience" for those involved.

Paramedics were called to a children's party in the backyard of a home in Tabbita, north west NSW just after 2pm on Sunday following reports a jumping castle had been lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

Two children have been rushed to hospital after a gust of wind sent a jumping castle flying into the air. Photo: NSW Ambulance
Two children have been rushed to hospital after a gust of wind sent a jumping castle flying into the air. Photo: NSW Ambulance

 

The children are in a serious but stable condition. Photo: NSW Ambulance
The children are in a serious but stable condition. Photo: NSW Ambulance

 

Upon arrival, paramedics treated a 10-year-old girl for a leg injury and a 10-year-old boy for an arm injury and neck pain.

The children were transported to Griffith Airport by road before being airlifted to Wagga Wagga hospital in a serious but stable condition.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Markus Zarins said the family gathering took an unexpected turn with the freak accident.

"It appears that a random gust of wind has hit at a family gathering, lifting the inflatable castle around seven metres into the air, dropping two kids onto the ground.

"This would have been a terrifying experience for everyone at the scene. The jumping castle really took off landing a few hundred metres away from its initial location."

Originally published as Jumping castle with kids inside sent flying into the air

More Stories

accident editors picks flying jumping castle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PICTURES: $1.1b estate boasts shopping, sports and hotel

        Premium Content IN PICTURES: $1.1b estate boasts shopping, sports and hotel

        Property The new estate is set to boost the Bowen population by 50 per cent as more plans are unveiled.

        • 9th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Premium Content Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Employment Queensland farmers are being forced to plough crops in the ground

        • 9th Nov 2020 5:02 AM
        • 4 Rai_o_Sunshine
        St Cath’s students honoured after year of hard work

        Premium Content St Cath’s students honoured after year of hard work

        Education Students were awarded for their hard work and dedication at the annual awards...

        15 things you missed in the Whitsunday council meeting

        Premium Content 15 things you missed in the Whitsunday council meeting

        Council News Major housing developments, waste services and a parking study were all brought to...