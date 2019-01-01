June in review

READY FOR ACTION: Operation Sea Explorer at Bowen's Kings Beach. US Marine Daniel Wetzel

JUNE 1: MORE than 14 months on from Tropical Cyclone Debbie, Camp Kanga at Lake Proserpine welcomed its first campers this week.

More than 130 Year 7 Proserpine State High School students packed their sleeping bags, toothbrushes and insect repellent, and headed west to the camp.

JUNE 1: SUGAR Research Australia has been developing two new sugarcane varieties and SRA12 and SRA13 strains were officially released for commercial trials.

Cane growers in the Central Growing region, from Sarina to Proserpine, will have access to the new varieties.

JUNE 1: MORE than 1000 men and women from the armed forces are at Kings Beach in Bowen for the next two weeks as part of the largest military amphibious exercise of the year.

Dubbed Operation Sea Explorer, the exercise involving the army, navy, air force and overseas allies will bring together a cohesive force capable of delivering amphibious capabilities across the spectrum.

These capabilities range from humanitarian assistance, disaster recovery and evacuation missions through to high-end warfare training.

JUNE 6: IT'S been a decade since some of Hollywood's biggest stars rolled into town for the shooting of Baz Luhrmann's 2008 film Australia.

But there's still a few things that remains from Bowen's brief stint in the spotlight.

One of those is Jochheims Pies "Jackman Special”.

The pie turns ten years old and still looks and tastes as good as the actor it was named after.

With slow cooked meat that dissolves the onion for extra flavour, the recipe is as textbook as the chunky meat pie gets.

JUNE 6: THE Greater Whitsunday region could benefit from up to $14 billion in major spending over the next five years.

From rail lines to mines, a massive amount of private money will be funnelled through the region between now and 2023, according to the Queensland Major Projects Pipeline 2018.

The report, a joint initiative between the Queensland Major Contractors Association, Construction Skills Queensland and the Infrastructure Association of Queensland, identifies dozens of projects in the pipeline during the next five years.

JUNE 6: WHITSUNDAY Regional Council representatives have voiced support for the revival of the Whitsunday Shores project, so long as the development application stacks up with requirements.

Gold Coast-based company Greater Rewards Group unveiled plans for a residential community of 1800 dwellings for up to 5000 people.

The $900 million project proposal included a commercial precinct with supermarket, cafes and restaurants, an AFL field and would take about 15 years to complete.

JUNE 7: THE Wilsons Beach swimming enclosure may have been granted a reprieve after a council backflip on the decision to demolish the structure was announced, but has that been enough to placate angry residents?

A driving force behind the campaign to save the swimming enclosure and principal petitioner of a Change.org appeal Belinda Gater, was heartened by the success of the online message, which garnered more than 850 signatures in two days.

However, she was not entirely satisfied with the decision made by Whitsunday Regional Council in the wake of strong community criticism of a plan to get rid of the structure.

RESIDENTS RALLY: Wilson and Conway Beach residents rallied to oppose the removal of the Wilson Beach swimming enclosure, which has been out of action since Tropical Cyclone Debbie. Peter Carruthers

JUNE 7: CALLS for more doctors in the Whitsundays are being made amid concerns about GP shortages in the region.

Some community sectors have highlighted fears that since the last doctor's centre to process bulk billing came to an end recently, many locals will choose to forgo costly GP appointments to "make ends meet.”

JUNE 7: THERE are yachts, there are superyachts and then there is the Felix.

She made a reported difficult entry to Airlie Beach's Abell Point Marina on June 1 and the crew was seen a day later cleaning the decks.

JUNE 8: DETECTIVES say their have made headway in the cold case murder of Airlie Beach woman Dorothy Britton.

"Over recent weeks the cold case investigation team have been investigating the murder of Dorothy Britton in Airlie Beach in 1996,” Senior Sergeant Chris Knight, of the Homicide Investigation Unit, said.

"We believe Dorothy Britton was in fact murdered on March 6 and we have been conducting inquiries in South Australia, Central Queensland and North Queensland and those inquiries are ongoing.”

JUNE 8: A WHITSUNDAY developer announced grand plans for the Faust building in Proserpine which include a cinema, cafe and bowling alley.

Ron Harris, a former helicopter taxi pilot, revealed plans for a 360-degree cinema, a conventional cinema, a licensed cafe and bowling alley, which will occupy the ground floor retail space on the corner of Mill and Main Streets.

"The town seems to have heard a bit about it and want to know if it's real. People are excited and I think they should be,” Mr Harris said.

JUNE 13: A BOWEN woman will take centre stage after being recognised for more than five decades of voluntary service to the community.

Hazel Maltby was selected to receive a Medal of The Order of Australia (OAM) in the general division.

The award is a crowning achievement for the 93-year-old, who has devoted much of her life to volunteer efforts around the community.

JUNE 13: BOWEN is front and centre of a new tourist initiative that will see Flagstaff Hill become the site of an indigenous cultural experience for passengers disembarking cruise ships.

Whitsunday Regional Council unveiled plans to redevelop Flagstaff Hill, which will feature an "indigenous Bush Tucker Trail and Paddock to the Plate venue.”

The experience would see passengers transported to Bowen from Airlie Beach by bus and treated to an indigenous experience based around dance and food.

JUNE 13: BOWEN Golf Club celebrated its 90th birthday milestone in style.

More than 90 players hit the course for a fun-filled day on the fairways and greens.

"The members are really what drives the club, from playing members to eating members,” president Owen Land said.

JUNE 14: BY DAY she works as a veterinary nurse, by October she could be the next Miss Swimsuit USA.

Airlie Beach beauty Lara Mitton is returning to Mexico to represent Australia in October's International Finals.

With the perfect combination of brains and beauty, Ms Mitton made the top 20 in the finals in 2016 and was invited back as a wildcard entry.

BRAINS AND BEAUTY: Lara Mitton, Airlie Beach veterinary nurse in Miss Swimsuit USA World Finals.

JUNE 14: THE Whitsunday Regional Council budget is handed down.

The council will be delivering 145 projects and infrastructure upgrades worth $130 million.

In 2018-19, $44 million will be spent on central water and waste infrastructure, while $30 million has been allocated to improving roads, footpaths and cycleways.

Community facilities will receive $2 million, while $10 million will be used to improve parks and gardens.

Major projects that will be completed in the next 12-18 months include the $22 million restoration of Shute Harbour, the $15 million terminal expansion at Whitsunday Coast Airport, the $6.3 million Airlie Beach revitalisation project and a $4 million upgrade to Proserpine's Main Street.

The council will also deliver $5 million for the Beautiful Bowen town beautification project.

JUNE 14: WATER worries plague some Cannonvale residents.

Dirty water flowing through pipes at one residence has damaged appliances including an ice maker, washing machine and hot water system.

JUNE 14: NEAR total glass-out conditions on the water provided the perfect conditions for boaties, anglers and reef trippers to spot a multitude of flippered friends in the Whitsundays.

One of the many vessels to report humpback whale sightings was the Reef Star vessel en route to the Heart Pontoon at Hardy Reef.

WHALE WATCH: Passengers and crew of Reef Safari spotted a number of humpback whales en route to the Heart Pontoon. Paul Fraser

JUNE 14: IT'S not every day you see two 3.8 metre crocodiles butting heads in the Proserpine River.

That is exactly what Proserpine River croc guide Mark Norman managed to capture in an extraordinary video.

The two saltwater crocodiles in the video can be seen swimming side by side and occasionally lifting themselves out of the water and smacking their heads together.

JUNE 15: LOBBYING efforts from Whitsunday Regional Council produced a $500,000 commitment from the State Government to assist with the restoration of the Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the funding would go a long way towards revitalising the centre, which has been closed since sustaining extensive damage during Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

JUNE 20: A CORONIAL inquest into a 2015 gas explosion in Bowen begins.

The explosion in Williams Street left one man dead and two police officers injured.

The inquest was held over five days to determine if improvements could be made to police response action in the future.

JUNE 21: A GOLD Coast man who recently moved to the Whitsundays for a fresh start has not had the smooth of transitions after a bad decision left him at sea for almost 20 hours.

The 47-year-old, who was last seen departing Cid Harbour in a 3m grey and white inflatable tender about 8pm on June 14, was picked up by a Sea Quest charter boat about 4.30pm the next day.

The man, who had been working in the cyclone recovery effort on one of the Whitsunday Islands, was intending to travel to Hamilton Island.

JUNE 21: A SURVIVOR of a helicopter crash in the Whitsundays in March is set to be reunited with her bag after it washed up on a beach in the Cape York Peninsula.

Tourist Emily Sheets, 33, and her husband Bobby escaped the crash with minor injuries, but she tragically lost her mother Sue Hensel, and Sue's husband Peter when the helicopter crashed near the Hardy Reef Pontoon.

Police confirmed on June 10 that a bag belonging to a surviving tourist from the crash was found washed up on Cape Flattery Beach by Hope Vale locals.

JUNE 22: A NEW campsite and recreation facilities for fishing and boating are among developments due to begin at Proserpine's Peter Faust Dam this year.

After years of back and forth discussions between the state government-owned corporation SunWater and Whitsunday Regional Council regarding the upkeep of environment and amenities, both entities are now working together to deliver a solution.

JUNE 22: THE 2018 crush at Wilmar's Proserpine Mill began on Tuesday.

A big maintenance season coming off the back of Tropical Cyclone Debbie has seen more than $15 million invested in capital and maintenance projects at the mill.

This year's crush signals a fresh start for the Proserpine sugar industry, following the trail of damage left by Debbie in March last year.

JUNE 27: ORDINARY looking weather drew concerns early, but wasn't enough to keep the crowds away from the Bowen Showgrounds for the 13th annual Bowen Show.

Locals and tourists came out in droves to take part in the fun and festivities the public holiday has become known for.

JUNE 27: ANTI-ADANI activists sent an impassioned message to the Labor Party after defacing a billboard outside Bowen that carries the Labor Party's logo.

Whitsunday councillor and Labor Party member Mike Brunker labelled it an attention-seeking stunt and said he was disappointed.

The billboard, which was redecorated to read 'Adani Hates Workers' was placed by activists last week as part of an effort leading up to June 30 where groups are expected to hold protests against new coal projects in Australia.

JUNE 28: THE man charged with murdering Airlie Beach woman Dorothy Britton is a son of hers, who was "estranged” from the family and living interstate for years.

Former Airlie Beach resident Christopher Mark Britton, 51, was arrested in Brisbane on June 21 and charged with murder.

The murder charge came 22 years after the 48-year-old mother was found dead in her Jubilee Pocket home as a result of a gunshot wound.

"It came as a big shock to him,” lawyer Adam Magill said outside Brisbane Magistrates Court.

"He's strenuously denying the matter and (it) will be challenged.”

MURDER CHARGE: Christopher Mark Britton, 51, charged with the murder of Dorothy Britton, enters the Brisbane Watchhouse. Contributed

JUNE 29: PROSECUTION of a sugar company will go ahead after mill worker John Erikson's death.

Mr Erikson, 46, was killed in November 2012.

Wilmar operated the sugar mill where the Proserpine man died.

Singapore-based Wilmar bought the mill less than a year before the tragedy and courts have heard the company has spent about $5 million improving operations at the Proserpine Mill.

JUNE 29: PROSERPINE State School's deputy principal Alison Bradford hangs up her teacher's hat after a 28-year career including an international stint in Cambodia and five years on Palm Island.

Ms Bradford was a significant contributor to the success of the school in the past four years.

FAREWELL: Proserpine State School deputy principal Alison Bradford retired after 28 years as a teacher. Proserpine State School

JUNE 29: A MELBOURNE couple who returned from Hamilton Island are celebrating after finding a division one winning Gold Lotto ticket at the bottom of their suitcase.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, will be investing in the region as they are planning to buy an apartment in the Whitsundays.

JUNE 29: SHOW Whitsunday brought the region to a blissful stop as families and friends from all over North Queensland and beyond came to enjoy the local festivities.

Among the most popular attractions on the day were the Herd and Fat Cattle program, which was unable to run last year due to damage from Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

One of the more significant events of the day was a donation of more than $50,000 to the Show Committee from Farm HQ, Incitec Pivot Fertilisers and other local farmers and suppliers.