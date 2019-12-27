Jungle drums beating to find new business owner

HOPING: The Jungle Trader owner Ivan Pratt is looking for a 'good home' for his beloved business.

A GOOD home is being sought for a popular Airlie Beach business.

The Jungle Trader, in the Airlie Beach Main Street, sells homewares, gifts and jewellery, and is a cornucopia of treats for the discerning shopper.

Now, the business is for sale and current owner Ivan Pratt wants it to go to someone local, who can love it like he does.

“I have set it up and it’s running beautifully and it’s now time to hand it over, but I want it to go to a good home - it’s my baby,” Mr Pratt said.

“The business is perfect for someone local, someone whose kids have grown up and wants to get back to work.

“The two-and-a-half years of ground work – and getting the locals to drive over the hill – is done, the formula is right.

“People now know I’m here and now they’ll even ring up and say, I saw this in the window and I want it, and I deliver it on my way home!”

Mr Pratt moved to Airlie Beach in 2017 – he already owned a house in the region - and the shop just happened ‘overnight’.

“I was finding it difficult to get a job in the area, because of my age, and I have always wanted a homewares store, so I jumped in,” the 60-year-old said, adding he worked for clothing store chain Blue Illusion, in Melbourne, for 10 years, as well as for the work uniform division of Wesfarmers.

“I just decided one night and then met with all the real estate agents and it happened almost instantly, and off we went. I thought, this is what I have got to do, and took the risk with the money, and it’s paid off.”

As well as the retail side, Ivan also supplies the resorts, with recent jobs including providing artwork and mirrors to Palm Bay Resort, and providing candles, shells and ornaments for Daydream Island’s photo shoots.

“The items fitted so perfectly with Daydream Island Resort, they ended up buying the lot! I also helped to dress up the sailing club with artworks and plant baskets.”

As for what comes next, Mr Pratt ‘can’t make up his mind’.

“I will have to think over what comes next – wait in the wings until the next door opens.

“That’s how it happens for me - and it always happens - and when the door opens, I’m jumping in. I just can’t make up my mind, consequently, I am waiting for the door to open.”

If you’re interested in buying the store, inquire about the sale within.