Junior Brahmans kick start season at home

Junior Brahmans players and family (L-R) Angus Craig, Callum Edmondson, Harry Craig and Toby Craig; take a break to enjoy the first game at Les Stagg Oval for the 2018 Rugby League season on Saturday. Tamera Francis

CROWDS turned out in droves to support the Brahmans Junior Rugby League teams at their first home games of the season.

Les Stagg Oval was packed was once again back in fine form with new facilities and plenty of keen Rugby League players and supporters.

The under 15 team ended the day with a win against the Wests wih a score of 22 - 14.

Brahmans under 13's defeated the Wests with a dominating the scoreboard 20 - 6.

Unfortunately the under 14 team recorded a loss to the Wests with a final match score of 12 - 20.

The under 16 Brahmans were defeated by Brothers with a final score of 10 - 36.

Brahmans under 17's lost against Brothers with a match score of 14 - 36.

The little tacklers in the under 7 to under 12 teams don't score, but Secretary of the club Leanne Hoffmann said their games were played in great spirit.

Tonight is the senior boys turn with reserves warming up the field at 5pm tonight, before the senior team look to defend their title when they take on the Mackay West Tigers in a grand final re-match, game starts at 7pm.

The Brahmans junior teams will play away next week, with those teams who fell short now hungrier for a win and those who defeated their opponents looking to keep the winning streak alive.