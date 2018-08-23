Menu
GREAT FORM: Noel Waipape of Proserpine junior cricket club in action.
GREAT FORM: Noel Waipape of Proserpine junior cricket club in action. Peter Carruthers
Junior cricket set to take off in October

23rd Aug 2018 2:47 PM

CRICKET season is just around the corner with junior sign-ups taking place at the Proserpine Junior Cricket Grounds next Tuesday from 4pm.

The Proserpine Cricket Club will be launching two new programs on the day, the skills-based Woolworths Junior Blaster for 6-8-years and the T20-style Woolworths Master Blaster for 9-11-years, along with previous programs.

Brisbane Heat players Jimmy Peirson and Cameron Gannon will make an appearance to promote the summer sport as part of their regional tour.

The juniors have been working hard to prepare for the season with a number of players heading into competitions.

The club has locked in a four-week competition with Bowen Cricket Club in early October and are looking into entering teams in the Mackay competition following a huge win for the Under-12s in their maiden season last year.

Junior and senior school teams from Bowen State High School, Proserpine State High School and St Catherine's Catholic College will also be representing the Whitsunday region in the Queensland Secondary School T20 State Challenge in October.

Contact Mel Dwyer on 0424599722, email proserpinejca@yahoo.com or see the Proserpine Junior Cricket Association Facebook page for more information.

Whitsunday Times

