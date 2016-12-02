Junior cricket talent on to state honours

ON THE RISE: Proserpine juniors Michael Pettiford, Jack Dwyer, Howard McDonald, Matt Shoebridge and Corey Dwyer have been selected to represent the Mackay/Whitsunday district.

FIVE extremely talented Whitsunday youngsters have been selected to represent the Mackay/Whitsunday district at the upcoming cricket junior State Carnival.

The players selected include Corey Dwyer in the under-11s, Michael Pettiford and Jack Dwyer in the U13s and Howard McDonald and Matt Shoebridge in the U16s.

Next weekend the boys will travel to various parts of Queensland to compete against some of the best up-and-coming cricket talent in the country.

Shoebridge, 16, has been playing since he was 10 and said it was pretty exciting to find out he'd made the team.

"I made it last year as well. It was pretty fun. I was really exited when I made it,” he said.

The bowler said he loved watching the Brisbane Heat's Chris Lynn and that the carnival "should be fun”.

Jack Dwyer, 13, has been playing since he was five and said he loved the mateship in the game.

"I just like meeting new friends and getting to play team sport,” he said.

The medium pace bowler said he was a big Josh Hazlewood fan.

"I like the way he bowls, the consistency he gets,” he said.

For Jack's younger brother Corey, 11, it was a big moment.

"I was really proud of myself,” Corey said.

The batsmen said he loved Australian captain Steve Smith and liked how he got to play in a team and meet new people.

It's a massive achievement for Proserpine junior cricket with MyCricket co-ordinator Melinda Dwyer saying it was one of the biggest contributions the region has ever provided.

"It's a great achievement to have five players selected, last year we had three,” she said. "We've got good numbers this year. We're hoping at the start of the year when we do the second half of the season we get a new influx of players.”

The Proserpine club has run a number of initiatives this season with Queensland Cricket development officers running the T20 Blast competition and a number of coaching courses.

Australian cricket legend Geoff Dymock even held a workshop earlier this year.

"We're getting more progressive and moving further with honing in and learning skills,” Dwyer said.

"We want to continue to build and get more kids involved with cricket.”