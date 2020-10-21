Menu
Players from Proserpine Junior Cricket and Bowen Junior Cricket at a full-day clinic at Proserpine. Photo: File
Cricket

Junior cricketers taste success as season gets under way

Contributed
21st Oct 2020 1:00 PM
THE Proserpine Junior Pitbulls headed south on Saturday to take part in Round 1 of the Mackay Cricket competition.

The Under-12s headed to Abbott Park where they took on Magpies.

In a close battle, Proserpine came away with a win in the last over.

The Under-14s did battle in Mirani against Pioneer Valley.

Grady Turner was dropped in the second over and made the opposition pay by going on to smash 115 off 67 balls, retiring not out.

Darcy Turner also made a quick fire 31.

Defending 203 they then took to the field with Riley Jackson bagging three for eight off three overs and Darcy two for 14 off three.

Proserpine came out victorious with a 42-run win.

On Sunday, players headed north to Bowen for the first round of intertown fixtures with Under-13s, Under-17s and Master Blasters all taking to the field.

Proserpine came away with a win in the Under-17s but Bowen came up trumps in the Under-13s.

A fun day was had by all and the Proserpine squads look forward to hosting them in two weeks’ time when they come to play in Proserpine.

cricket proserpine junior cricket proserpine junior pitbulls whitsundays sport
Whitsunday Times

