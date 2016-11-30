29°
Junior golfers fight for the club champs

Dane Lillingstone | 30th Nov 2016 4:30 PM
BRIGHT FUTURE: Proserpine junior golfers Levi Holmes, Daniel Spurway, Zane Williams, Rian Mitchell, Tayarn Bartley-Looke, Jaymee Stevens, Jaxon Henderson-Feldman, Dustin and Kason Scott (back) with Finn Burke, Max Perrin, Blake Lovelock, Ayden Bartz, Harper Henderson-Feldman, Logan and Connor Devery.
BRIGHT FUTURE: Proserpine junior golfers Levi Holmes, Daniel Spurway, Zane Williams, Rian Mitchell, Tayarn Bartley-Looke, Jaymee Stevens, Jaxon Henderson-Feldman, Dustin and Kason Scott (back) with Finn Burke, Max Perrin, Blake Lovelock, Ayden Bartz, Harper Henderson-Feldman, Logan and Connor Devery.

GOLF: The Proserpine Golf Club Juniors played their final day of the year on Sunday in their first Closed Club Championship.

The event was held over three Sundays with 20 juniors participating ranging in age from 7-14 years old.

They played in three, six and nine hole competitions depending on their ability.

Levi Holmes, 8, was named the Boys 9 Hole Champion and he's a natural with a club in his hands, having started playing when he was three.

"I like how you can hit the balls and how good you can get trying to beat your scores,” he said.

Playing twice a week, Levi said he'd love to keep playing golf as he got older and be like his idol Jason Day.

Proserpine Junior Golf co-ordinator Rachael Holmes said that while golf wasn't as popular as other sports for kids in the region, it was growing in the region.

"Junior golf goes from February to November and there are junior clinics at Proserpine Golf Club on Tuesday and Friday afternoons and we play competitions on Sunday,” she said.

"We go away as a team throughout the year with some going as far as Townsville and Sarina a couple even went to Yeppoon for the Australian Championships.

"As a club we do very well and we generally have kids popping up in the divisions taking out a title.”

Holmes said that while it may seem like an individual sport, the kids formed close bonds with each other.

"Going away as a team the kids develop a really lovely friendship with each other and encourage each other,” she said.

Having now wrapped up for the year, Holmes said new players were always welcome.

"Anyone can play of any ability,” she said.

"We cater from the very beginners with clinics for the kids learning initially and when they feel confident they can come join us on Sunday and do the 36 or 9 hole comp.”

Results:

Boys 9 Hole Champion - Levi Holmes (159)

Boys 9 Hole Net Winner - Jack Valmadre (111)

Girls 9 hole Champion - Tayarn Bartley-Looke (189)

Boys 6 Hole Champion - Jaxon Hendersen-Feldman (129)

Boys 6 Hole Gross Runner-up - Dustin Scott (131)

Boys 6 Hole Net winner - Blake Lovelock (55)

Boys 6 Hole Net Runner-up - Ayden Bartz (62)

Girls 6 Hole Champion - Jaymee Stevens (187)

Boys 3 Hole Champion - Zane Williams (73)

Boys 3 Hole Net Winner - Connor Devery (41)

Boys 3 Hole Net Runner-up - Max Perrin (44)

