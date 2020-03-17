Menu
Junior rugby league cancels all games

Anna Wall
17th Mar 2020 12:11 PM
THE Bowen Seagulls have suspended all training and games following a direction from Townsville and District Junior Rugby League Executive amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Bowen Seagulls had already made the decision to cease training and not attend this weekend’s scheduled game in Townsville when the wider decision was made this morning on all future games and training.

Bowen Seagulls secretary Monica Piggott said initially they were given precautionary measures to help minimise the spread of the virus but decided not to participate in the game after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Townsville earlier in the week.

“We were given the directive not to shake hands and use hand sanitisers but the kids can’t avoid contact, they’re tackling each other, it’s a contact sport,” she said.

“We had already made the decision not to go to Townsville this weekend after there was a confirmed case up there.

“So we made the decision to stop all training last night, then we got an email from the Townsville Junior League president this morning saying that all games are cancelled, well postponed.”

Townsville and District Junior Rugby League (TDJRL) chairman Bert Petersen said it was “a little disappointing” but they had decided it was time to “make the call”.

“We just decided it was time to do it, for the time being,” he said.

“We just wanted to give everyone the chance to stay safe.”

Mr Petersen said the club would be meeting on Monday, March 23, to make a decision on when they would resume games.

“At this stage we’ve got a meeting on Monday night, we just thought we really need to make the call before clubs start setting up for the weekend games,” he said.

Mr Petersen said he believed Queensland Rugby League would be making a decision on all junior and senior games scheduled across the state later today.

Mrs Piggott said the Seagulls Junior Club were hoping to be back to normal at the start of May depending on how the situation unfolded.

“It’s disappointing but it is what it is, we have to put the safety of our club and community first,” she said.

“We didn’t want to take that risk for the Bowen community, it’s sensible not to go and risk bringing it back.”

The TDJRL has confirmed that the following games will not proceed:

Trial 3 on March 20 and 21

Round 1 on March 27 and 28

Jenny-Sue Hoepper Cup on April 18 and 19

City V Country on April 24 and 25

The recommencement of the competition will be discussed at a full board meeting on Monday, March 23.

