Local junior footballers Aidan Allen-Fancke, Oscar Doland and Xavier Prosser pictured post carnival on Sunday afternoon.
News

Junior Sea Eagles represent well on home turf

Jessica Lamb
by
1st Jul 2018 5:13 PM

AFTER an exhausting weekend of round-robin AFL matches, local junior footballers Xavier Prosser, Aidan Allen-Francke and Oscar Doland left the field with their heads held high.

The Under 14's Country Championship Carnival was held at Whitsunday Sportspark this weekend as six sides from as far south as Mackay and as far north as Cairns battled it out to impress selectors for the Central Queensland and North Queensland representatives sides.

Kicking off on Friday, the three Whitsunday Sea Eagles players joined the Mackay Crows representative side to play across the weekend to finish their final match this afternoon.

Mackay Crows Rep Team for NQ Championships
To play in the carnival the boys committed to a 10-week development training program to be named on the team list for the Mackay Crows.

And the hard work paid off for Oscar Doland who was selected for the Central Queensland side that will go onto to play in the next level State Championships in Maroochydore in September.

Around 170 junior players flocked to the Whitsundays staying in local accommodation for two nights.

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles as the host club provided volunteers to run the canteen and help the carnival go off without a hitch.

In a fortnight, the female Under 14's Country Championships will also kick off at the Whitsunday Sportspark where WSE's players Deakota Costello and Shakaya Costello will represent the region in the Mackay Crows side.

afl central queensland representative side mackay under 14's country championships whitsundays whitsunday sea eagles whitsunday sportspark
Whitsunday Times

