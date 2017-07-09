Junior touch footy ready for kick-off

NEW START: Juniors will be hitting the Whitsunday Sportspark for the touch football season soon.

TOUCH: Junior touch football season is around the corner.

Whitsunday Touch Association secretary Justin Butler said the club would be holding a sign-on day on Monday from 5.15-6pm for any kids aged 12 and under for a 12s, 10s and 8s team.

"The under-12s will be getting used to playing games. The 10s will do a mix of skills and games and the under-8s will focus on getting the basic skills like how to pick up the ball and pass,” Butler said.

"It's a great sport for both boys and girls to play, especially those that don't want to play full contact sports.”

The competition runs for 10 weeks and finishes in the last week of Term 3. They are also looking for coaches and canteen volunteers.

Those interested in playing can contact the Whitsunday Touch juniors page or call 0418622224.