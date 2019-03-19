Junior weightlifter hopeful of return to world championships

WEIGHTLIFTING: Junior Olympic weightlifter Jaspa Hope has been ranked top 15 of youth weightlifters in the world after returning from the 2019 Youth World Championships in Las Vegas, US, this month.

Hope claimed 11th place overall after executing a 98kg snatch and a 133kg clean and jerk with a total of 231kg, just shy of his 234kg total PB.

The 17-year-old from Dingo Beach took his place on the international stage from March 8-15 for the first time competing for the Youth World Champion title and said it won't be the last.

"All my motivation and training this year will be for the Junior World Championships next year and if not next year, then the year after,” Hope said.

"This was my last year in the youth category, next year I'll be in juniors. I'm hoping to be able to gain as much strength as I can before then.”

Hope was one of six Australians who qualified for the 2019 Youth World Championships.

EXCITING TRIP: Jaspa Hope competed in the 2019 Youth World Championships in Las Vegas, US. Contributed

The junior weightlifter has been training with Whitsunday Weightlifting coach Leanne Knox for two and a half years, but has already made a name for himself in that period of time.

Hope placed second at the 2018 Oceania Championships and won gold at the Youth National Championships in Perth the same year.

He went into the championships looking to improve on his previous PBs - a 102kg snatch and a 132kg clean and jerk.

While Hope didn't quite achieve the result he was hoping for, he was thrilled to have competed in his first world competition.

"There were very few people who qualified in the competition so it was good just to be there,” he said.

Hope said he had to work hard to "keep the nerves down” in the unfamiliar environment while trying to overcome jetlag.

"One of the big problems was eating enough food to keep my energy up through the day. I feel like that was because of nerves,” he said.

"Then on the stage it was completely different. There were flashing strobe lights in your eyes.”

But the challenges were surpassed by the highlights, including meeting weightlifters from all over the world.

"One of the best parts of the trip was meeting the people I've been looking up to and watching on social media. It was really exciting,” Hope said.

Hope said he has a few competitions coming up at state and national levels, but is keeping his focus on the 2019 Junior World Championships.