Juniors impress at nationals

Ella and Coby Doblo display their medals from the Australian Outrigger Junior Nationals.

OUTRIGGERS: With all Club Outrigger Whitsunday juniors and their families safely home again after two days of competition at the Australian Outrigger Junior Nationals held at Mooloolaba, it is time to reflect on how well our young paddlers did.

The Whitsunday juniors will be ones to watch out for in the paddling calendar next year.

First day of competition brought paddlers from all over Australia, Cook and Norfolk Islands.

Roy Blain partnered with Mooloolaba's Jess Crowe in the OC2 marathon against a strong field and were fifth over the line.

Team Doblo, brother and sister Coby and Ella, powered through the OC2 12U 2km. Both Roy and Coby also competed in the V1 events, navigating their way around boats and against an incoming tide, a testament to their strong ability as V1 paddlers.

Unfortunately, V1 paddling powerhouse Ashleigh Suchanek was unable to compete in her favourite event.

Another day of terrific Mooloolaba weather brought tough racing conditions in the OC1 categories for Roy and Coby, both boys performing extremely well as Roy placed seventh in the 4km event and Coby had no sooner left for his 2km event than he was back.

The final events of the day were OC6 with Outrigger Whitsunday mixing it up with Mooloolaba paddlers.

Proudly paddling over the line in the 12U 2km, Coby and Ella Doblo provided their paddling power in seats 4 and 5, their team earning a bronze medal.

The big "Juniors” then took to the water for the 19U 8km event with Ashleigh Suchanek and Mooloolaba coming home with a silver. Roy's team fought hard with lots of cheering from the crowd, bringing the competition to an end.

Club Outrigger Whitsunday is very proud of its young paddlers and we all look forward to a small break.