Juniors raise $2000 for club at Lap-athon

SWIMMING: Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club kept up with training during the school holidays, with a couple of consistent trainers upgraded to their next squad level.

Congratulations to Dyllan Towers who moved up to Dolphins, Mitchell Milostic for moving into Torpedoes and Lucas O'Toole for upgrading into Bullets.

Club president Tony Parkinson was proud of all the Cannons who participated in the Lap-athon to raise funds.

Highlights from the various squad levels include: Jy Parkinson swam 158 laps (two laps off 4km), Jacob Bell swam 98 laps, Tiana Bell swam 46 laps, Hayden O'Hanlon swam 120 laps, Hannah Spratt swam 50 laps, Mitchell Milostic swam 108 laps, Mae Carter-Attwood and Zavier Goswell both swam 114 laps, Austen Edward-Bland swam 82 laps, Jakarra Heffernan swam 140 laps, Isaac Benson swam 34 laps and Izzy Toomey swam 70 laps. Special mention goes to Jamie Spratt the youngest swimmer with the biggest heart who swam 30 laps.

The swimmers swam non-stop for one hour and raised close to $2000.

The club would like to congratulate all the swimmers who participated and all the parents who assisted.

Swimmers are now gearing up for the BEAST swim challenge at the Cannonvale Pool with over 40 challengers signed up.