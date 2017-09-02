Juniors set bar high

THE sound of the bell, the roar of an adoring crowd and the splash of little limbs hitting Airlie Beach's famous Lagoon water - it was certainly a sight to behold.
Juniors of all shapes and sizes took part in the three age group races; each event completing a swim, bike and run section.
Medals were then presented at the finishing line by triathlete super stars Sam Betten and Emma Carney.
Results -
11 years plus:
Boys:
1. Jesse Holstrom 21.40
2. Jaxon Tulk 22.10
3. Tom Stielow 23.00
Girls:
1. Evie Herlihy in 20.00
2. Tegan Hanks 21.50
3. Magenta Tulk 23.50
Team winner: 2 Divs and a Dude (Proserpine State High School)
Under 8 years:
Boys:
1. Hudson Price 7.16
2. Austen Edwards Bland 7.19
3. Harper Henderson-Feldman 7.21
Girls:
1. Sky Brodhurst 8.10
2. Amelie Le Coz 8.20
3. Amelie Jarvis 8.32
8 to 10 years:
Boys:
1. Tyler Greenhill 12.40
2. Liam Steen 12.55
3. Freddy Bradford 13.05
Girls:
1. Amelia Waters
2. Isabella De Brincat 12.59
3. Milly Fegan 14.00
Team winner: Triple J
