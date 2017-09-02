Juniors set bar high

The winner of the team event for the 'over 11 years' section was 'Two Divas and a Dude' from Proserpine State High School: Kaleb Jenkinson (rider), Joey Taylor (runner) and Ashlyn Becker (swimmer)

THE sound of the bell, the roar of an adoring crowd and the splash of little limbs hitting Airlie Beach's famous Lagoon water - it was certainly a sight to behold.

Juniors of all shapes and sizes took part in the three age group races; each event completing a swim, bike and run section.

Medals were then presented at the finishing line by triathlete super stars Sam Betten and Emma Carney.

Results -

11 years plus:

Boys:

1. Jesse Holstrom 21.40

2. Jaxon Tulk 22.10

3. Tom Stielow 23.00

Girls:

1. Evie Herlihy in 20.00

2. Tegan Hanks 21.50

3. Magenta Tulk 23.50

Team winner: 2 Divs and a Dude (Proserpine State High School)

Under 8 years:

Boys:

1. Hudson Price 7.16

2. Austen Edwards Bland 7.19

3. Harper Henderson-Feldman 7.21

Girls:

1. Sky Brodhurst 8.10

2. Amelie Le Coz 8.20

3. Amelie Jarvis 8.32

8 to 10 years:

Boys:

1. Tyler Greenhill 12.40

2. Liam Steen 12.55

3. Freddy Bradford 13.05

Girls:

1. Amelia Waters

2. Isabella De Brincat 12.59

3. Milly Fegan 14.00

Team winner: Triple J