Jury out on landslide risk

LANDSLIDE: Drone imagery of the Cannonvale landslide taken last Thursday.

IF THE massive scar on the mountain above the Whitsunday Shopping Centre has caught your attention, you are not alone.

Last week an aerial drone survey of the area was commissioned by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

Local drone operators Th3rd Dimension Media climbed to Honeyeater lookout in order to survey the landslide which appeared soon after Cyclone Debbie hit the Whitsundays.

A spokesperson for QPWS said the risk assessment survey was conducted in order to determine the likelihood of further land slides.

The risk assessment will give QPWS information on whether there are any immediate and/or future issues.

"The purpose of the risk assessment is to determine if there is a risk and if there are any measures required to mitigate that risk,” the QPWS spokesperson said.

"When the assessment is complete, QPWS will know if there is a risk or not.”

An engineer from ARUP surveys in Cairns was also present last Thursday.

QPWS said the information gathered by the drone flyover would be analysed and then it would be determined if there was a chance of future land slips as the next wet season approached.

"When the assessment is complete, QPWS will know if there is a risk or not,” a spokesperson said.

The amount of earth displaced is unknown.