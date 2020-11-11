Menu
Crime

Jury set to deliberate in trial against fugitive’s mum

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
11th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
A MACKAY jury is expected to begin deliberations later today in the case against a mother accused of helping her fugitive son flee the country.

Markis Scott Turner was facing up to 25 years jail if convicted of serious cocaine smuggling trafficking and possession charges.

Australian Federal Police arrested Mr Turner in 2011 but he absconded four years later by sailing a yacht out of Australia in August 2015, a month before his supreme court trial date.

He was later arrested in the Philippines on September 15, 2017 where he remains in custody.

His mother Elizabeth Anne Turner has pleaded not guilty in Mackay District Court to attempting to pervert the course of justice and three counts of perjury over allegations she helped her son escape and then lied to the supreme court about her conduct and his death.

Cocaine drug bust suspect Markis Scott Turner was arrested in 2011.
Cocaine drug bust suspect Markis Scott Turner was arrested in 2011.

Prosecution allege she helped him buy and do up a 36ft (11m) ocean-going yacht named Shangri-La then gave false testimony that she believed Mr Turner had taken his own life.

But Mrs Turner claims she had no idea and played no part in Mr Turner’s escape and he had done so using her money and details, making it look like she was involved.

Her lawyers say she is innocent in Mr Turner’s deceit.

This morning presiding Judge Suzanne Sheridan will give her directions to the jury following the six-day trial during which 20 witnesses gave evidence.

The eight-woman, four man jury will then begin deliberations.

