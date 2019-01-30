Just a little bit of hisssstory repeating

NOPE ROPE: A python made itself at home under the bonnet of a car at Whitsunday Sporting Car Club.

SNAKES pop up in the darnedest places such as plugholes and toilet bowls, accompanied by the occasional cheeky bite... literally.

But Proserpine teenager Seth Scott reluctantly formed a relationship with a carpet python that reads like a slightly terrifying game of Whac-a-Mole with a twisssst.

Seth, 17, and his brother Michael, 18, were moving cars as part of a working bee at the Whitsunday Sporting Cars Club, Lascelles Ave, on Australia Day.

The car engines wouldn't be the only things getting a jump-start that day.

Seth was removing a jump lead when he discovered the python under the bonnet of one of the cars.

It struck out at him causing him to leap back.

"I had a bit of a fright because I didn't know what the snake was at first. We have a fair few poisonous snakes out here,” Seth said.

"It was just like 'Whoa! Didn't see that there.'”

Michael turned off the car immediately and removed the python, measuring about 122cm, setting him down approximately 12 metres from the car.

After all, he said, "It's just a python.”

Not easily deterred, the sneaky serpent made its way back to the car, where he may or may not still be residing.

Seth said he believes the python to be the same one that fell into his lap during a Bitumen Khanacross in March 2018.

He was driving at about 80km/h, approximately halfway through the competition, when a 30cm snake dropped out of a pocket above the roll cage into his lap.

While python precipitation would have most of us bailing out and never getting in a car again, Seth wasn't about to let his uninvited passenger affect his placing.

"It was a race so I didn't want to lose my time. It spooked me big time but I had a massive adrenaline rush,” he said.

"I didn't know if it was poisonous. I had a full face helmet on so I only had a glimpse at it (the snake) because I had to keep my eyes on the bitumen.

"I was stuck in a harness. I couldn't think straight. I just wanted to get it off me.”

150m later, Seth pulled into the pit and the snake was moved to a safer location.

He said the pythons from both instances looked "exactly the same”.

It may be the second coming of the carpet python, but with a strong aversion to snakes, Seth said he hoped it would be the last.