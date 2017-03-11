Just a taste of things to come

EXCITED: Mirage marketing manager Ben Clifford says the Asian fusion restaurant is almost ready to go.

CONSTRUCTION of the Asian fusion restaurant at Mirage resort is so close to completion you can almost taste it.

Mirage marketing manager Ben Clifford said the final touches were being put in place.

"It's centralised in the resort and opens onto the big lagoon areas with a beautiful view and a function capacity upstairs with more views,” Mr Clifford said.

"People know we are constructing a restaurant and want to know what is happening so we are just letting everyone know that, yes, we are still building and it's coming.

"We are having this (restaurant) and a function area upstairs as well, which is good for weddings, events and parties, which will all be available.

"We are all very excited to have everything so close to completion.”

The restaurant has been in the construction phase since June 2016 and is awaiting "ocean themed” refurbishment.

When open the authentic Asian fusion restaurant will be open to both the public and guests, with access from the adjacent bicentennial boardwalk.

Mirage general manager Anne-Marie Oxley said there would be lots to like about the new facilities.

"It will be fine dining offering breakfast, lunch, (and) dinner, with meeting and conferencing facilities and it will allow for wedding receptions and events as it is 416sqm over three storeys with (a) private function room available,” she said.

"The restaurant will bring Mirage one step closer to the fully inclusive five-star resort we have been aiming for from the start, being able to provide the full range of services to all residents and guests.”

More details will be released regarding food options and the name of the restaurant closer to the opening date.

There are plenty of other exciting investments coming, with a new look resort and added facilities to take shape by the end of this year.

These will include a gym and relaxing all day spa, which are set to open alongside the restaurant early this year.

When it comes to resort swimming pools, few can compete with the Mirage Lagoon pool, which is perfect for family fun, while the Horizon pool is the best way to cool down for guests looking for secluded relaxation.

Mirage Whitsunday is located along-side "breath-taking panoramic views of the Whitsundays archipelago” and is complete with five star rooms.

For enquiries, phone Mirage Whitsunday Resort on 49481940.