Just get the 'dam' plan done

WORKERS in Labor heartland are among the biggest supporters of the proposed Urannah dam project, according to Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.

With this in mind, MrCostigan called on the Palaszczuk Labor government to sign off on the $3million Federal Government feasibility study into the project.

"I challenge Mark Bailey, Annastacia Palaszczuk and the Labor candidate for Whitsunday (Bronwyn Taha) to commit to the Urannah Dam,” he said.

"What's wrong with the red army? There are working class people crying out for jobs and certainty and vision, and Labor as the party of workers is continuing to fail them.

"Just talk to workers at the pub in Collinsville, that is Labor heartland, if not communist heartland back in the day.”

Mr Costigan said there was no better time than National Water Week, running until October 21, to advocate for the project.

"This week is a timely reminder that we need to be in the business of developing and investing in water resources in the north where it actually rains,” he said.

The $3 million feasibility study was put on the table last year by the Federal Government, but an agreement is yet to be reached to proceed.

Environment Minister Steven Miles said the delay was not the fault of the State Government, but instead a result of the breakdown of the working relationship between the parties of Initiative Capital, Bowen Collinsville Enterprises and Urannah Properties Association.

"Jason has got the wrong end of the stick on this one,” he said.

"The Federal Government chose the proponents to do this study and they have been unable to agree on how they are going to do it.

"The Queensland Government will step in and have SunWater do the study if the Federal Government lets us, so it is squarely in the Federal Government's court.”

KAP Leader Bob Katter visited the Whitsundays at the weekend and said he was a great supporter of developing the site but would rather see a weir built instead of a dam.

"I love the Urannah concept, but you have got to judge people on their merits,” he said.

"Why are you (Mr Costigan) asking for it now? You could have delivered it three years ago when you were in government.”