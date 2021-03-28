Menu
Crime

JUST IN: Central region cop facing drug charge

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
28th Mar 2021 7:18 PM | Updated: 7:24 PM
A central region cop has been suspended from duty with Queensland Police Service over drug possession allegations.

The 30-year-old senior constable has been issued with a notice to appear for one charge of possessing a dangerous drug, pursuant to section nine of the Drugs Misuse Act 1986.

He will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on April 19, 2021.

The QPS central region encompasses Mackay, Capricornia, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay Burnett.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a QPS release stated.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

